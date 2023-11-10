Grammys 2024: The full list of nominations

Ahead of the ceremony on February 4th in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, the Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences have unveiled the list of nominees for the 66th Grammys.

The set of nominees was announced during an online stream with St. Vincent, Wilco’s Jeff Tweedy, Muni Long, Kim Petras, and Jon Bon Jovi revealing the shortlisted acts. Only music released between October 1st, 2022, and September 15th, 2023, is eligible for the 2024 awards.

The first round of voting for the nominations concluded on October 20th and will re-open on December 14th before closing again on January 24th, 2024. The Grammys is set to be streamed on Paramount+ and will also air on CBS.

For the first time, the Grammys will include the new categories ‘Best African Music Performance’, ‘Best Alternative Jazz Album’, and ‘Best Pop Dance Recording’. Harvey Mason Jr, CEO of the Recording Academy, explained in a statement: “These changes reflect our commitment to actively listen and respond to the feedback from our music community, accurately represent a diverse range of relevant musical genres, and stay aligned with the ever-evolving musical landscape.”

Mason Jr continued: “By introducing these three new categories, we are able to acknowledge and appreciate a broader array of artists – and relocating the producer of the year and songwriter of the year categories to the general field ensures that all our voters can participate in recognizing excellence in these fields.”

See the full list of nominations below.

Grammys 2024: The full list of nominees:

‘Best Pop Solo Performance’

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

Doja Cat – ‘Paint the Town Red’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

‘Best Pop Dance Recording’

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – ‘One in a Million’

Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding – ‘Miracle’

David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray – ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’

Kylie Minogue – ‘Padam Padam’

Troye Sivan – ‘Rush’

‘Best Pop Duo/Group Performance’

Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish – ‘Never Felt So Alone’

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – ‘Candy Necklace’

Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile – ‘Thousand Miles’

SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers – ‘Ghost in the Machine’

Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice – ‘Karma’

‘Best Alternative Music Album’

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside the Old Year Dying

‘Best Alternative Music Performance’

Alvvays – ‘Belinda Says’

Arctic Monkeys – ‘Body Paint’

Boygenius – ‘Cool About It’

Lana Del Rey – ‘A&W’

Paramore – ‘This Is Why’

‘Best Rock Album’

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

‘Producer of the Year, Non-Classical’

Daniel Nigro

Dernst ‘D’Mile’ Emile II

Hit-Boy

Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

‘Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical’

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

‘Best R&B Performance’

Chris Brown – ‘Summer Too Hot’

Coco Jones – ‘ICU’

Robert Glasper ft. Sir & Alex Isley – ‘Back to Love’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Victoria Monét – ‘How Does It Make You Feel’

‘Best R&B Album’

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

‘Best Melodic Rap Performance’

Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage – ‘Sittin’ on Top of the World’

Doja Cat – ‘Attention’

Drake and 21 Savage – ‘Spin Bout U’

Lil Durk ft. J. Cole – ‘All My Life’

SZA – ‘Low’

‘Best Alternative Jazz Album’

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love in Exile

Cory Henry – Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

‘Song of the Year’

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance the Night’

Jon Batiste – ‘Butterfly’

Lana Del Rey – ‘A&W’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

‘Best New Artist’

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

‘Best Country Solo Performance’

Brandy Clark – ‘Buried’

Chris Stapleton – ‘White Horse’

Dolly Parton – ‘The Last Thing on My Mind’

Luke Combs – ‘Fast Car’

Tyler Childers – ‘In Your Love’

‘Best Country Album’

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

‘Best Latin Pop Album’

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Gaby Moreno – X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma – Don Juan

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

‘Best Música Mexicana Album’

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

Peso Pluma – Génesis

‘Best African Music Performance’

Asake & Olamide – ‘Amapiano’

Ayra Starr – ‘Rush’

Burna Boy – ‘City Boys’

Davido Featuring Musa Keys – ‘Unavailable’

Tyla – ‘Water’

‘Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media’

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

‘Best Song Written for Visual Media’

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

Dua Lipa – ‘Dance the Night’

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice ft. Aqua – ‘Barbie World’

Rihanna – ‘Lift Me Up’

Ryan Gosling – ‘I’m Just Ken’

‘Record of the Year’

Billie Eilish – ‘What Was I Made For?’

Boygenius – ‘Not Strong Enough’

Jon Batiste – ‘Worship’

Miley Cyrus – ‘Flowers’

Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Vampire’

SZA – ‘Kill Bill’

Taylor Swift – ‘Anti-Hero’

Victoria Monét – ‘On My Mama’

‘Album of the Year’

Boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monáe – The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

Taylor Swift – Midnights