European Film Awards 2023: The full list of nominations

Jonathan Glazer’s holocaust drama The Zone of Interest leads the nominations for the 2023 edition of the European Film Awards with five nods.

Glazer is up for ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Screenwriter’ for The Zone of Interest. Meanwhile, Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel are both nominated for ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Actor’ respectively for their roles in the movie. Hüller has also been listed in the ‘Best Actress’ category for her leading performance in Justine Triet’s film Anatomy of a Fall.

Triet’s aforementioned movie has already won the Palme d’Or and she’s now been nominated in four separate categories at the European Film Awards. Similarly to Glazer, she is shortlisted for ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Screenwriter’, as well as ‘Best European Film’.

The rest of the ‘Best Director’ category is completed by Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, and Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border.

The ceremony for the European Film Awards is set to take place in Berlin on December 9th. They collated their list of nominees through the 4,600 members of the European Film Academy who voted on “the excellent quality of each film”.

See the full list of nominees below.

European Film Awards 2023: The full list of nominees:

‘Best European Film’

Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet

Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismäki

Green Border – Agnieszka Holland

Io Capitano – Matteo Garrone

The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer

‘Best European Documentary’

Apolonia, Apolonia – Lea Glob

Four Daughters – Ben Hania

Motherland – Hanna Badziaka, Alexander Mihalkovich

On the Adamant – Nicolas Philibert

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Anna Hints

‘Best European Director’

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Aki Kaurismäki – Fallen Leaves

Agnieszka Holland – Green Border

Matteo Garrone – Io Capitano

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

‘Best European Actress’

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Eka Chavleishvili – Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry

Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves

Mia McKenna-Bruce – How To Have Sex

Leonie Benesch – The Teachers’ Lounge

Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest

‘Best European Actor’

Thomas Schubert – Afire

Jussi Vatanen – Fallen Leaves

Josh O’Connor – La Chimera

Mads Mikkelsen – The Promised Land

Christian Friedel – The Zone of Interest

‘Best European Screenwriter’

Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall

Aki Kaurismäki – Fallen Leaves

Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland – Green Border

İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker – The Teachers’ Lounge

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

‘Best European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI’

20,000 Species of Bees – Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren

How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker

La Palisiada – Philip Sotnychenko

Safe Place – Juraj Lerotić

The Quiet Migration – Malene Choi

Vincent Must Die – Stéphan Castang

‘Best European Animated Feature Film’

A Greyhound of a Girl – Enzo d’Alò

Chicken For Linda! – Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach

Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger

The Amazing Maurice – Toby Genkel

White Plastic Sky – Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó

‘Best European Short Film’

27 – Flóra Anna Buda

Aqueronte – Manuel Muñoz Rivas

Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays – Christian Avilés

Flores Del Otro Patio – Jorge Cadena

Hardly Working – Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf