European Film Awards 2023: The full list of nominations
Jonathan Glazer’s holocaust drama The Zone of Interest leads the nominations for the 2023 edition of the European Film Awards with five nods.
Glazer is up for ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Screenwriter’ for The Zone of Interest. Meanwhile, Sandra Hüller and Christian Friedel are both nominated for ‘Best Actress’ and ‘Best Actor’ respectively for their roles in the movie. Hüller has also been listed in the ‘Best Actress’ category for her leading performance in Justine Triet’s film Anatomy of a Fall.
Triet’s aforementioned movie has already won the Palme d’Or and she’s now been nominated in four separate categories at the European Film Awards. Similarly to Glazer, she is shortlisted for ‘Best Director’ and ‘Best Screenwriter’, as well as ‘Best European Film’.
The rest of the ‘Best Director’ category is completed by Matteo Garrone’s Io Capitano, Aki Kaurismäki’s Fallen Leaves, and Agnieszka Holland’s Green Border.
The ceremony for the European Film Awards is set to take place in Berlin on December 9th. They collated their list of nominees through the 4,600 members of the European Film Academy who voted on “the excellent quality of each film”.
See the full list of nominees below.
European Film Awards 2023: The full list of nominees:
‘Best European Film’
Anatomy of a Fall – Justine Triet
Fallen Leaves – Aki Kaurismäki
Green Border – Agnieszka Holland
Io Capitano – Matteo Garrone
The Zone of Interest – Jonathan Glazer
‘Best European Documentary’
Apolonia, Apolonia – Lea Glob
Four Daughters – Ben Hania
Motherland – Hanna Badziaka, Alexander Mihalkovich
On the Adamant – Nicolas Philibert
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood – Anna Hints
‘Best European Director’
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Aki Kaurismäki – Fallen Leaves
Agnieszka Holland – Green Border
Matteo Garrone – Io Capitano
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
‘Best European Actress’
Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall
Eka Chavleishvili – Blackbird Blackbird Blackberry
Alma Pöysti – Fallen Leaves
Mia McKenna-Bruce – How To Have Sex
Leonie Benesch – The Teachers’ Lounge
Sandra Hüller – The Zone of Interest
‘Best European Actor’
Thomas Schubert – Afire
Jussi Vatanen – Fallen Leaves
Josh O’Connor – La Chimera
Mads Mikkelsen – The Promised Land
Christian Friedel – The Zone of Interest
‘Best European Screenwriter’
Justine Triet and Arthur Harari – Anatomy of a Fall
Aki Kaurismäki – Fallen Leaves
Maciej Pisuk, Gabriela Łazarkiewicz-Sieczko and Agnieszka Holland – Green Border
İlker Çatak and Johannes Duncker – The Teachers’ Lounge
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
‘Best European Discovery – Prix FIPRESCI’
20,000 Species of Bees – Estibaliz Urresola Solaguren
How To Have Sex – Molly Manning Walker
La Palisiada – Philip Sotnychenko
Safe Place – Juraj Lerotić
The Quiet Migration – Malene Choi
Vincent Must Die – Stéphan Castang
‘Best European Animated Feature Film’
A Greyhound of a Girl – Enzo d’Alò
Chicken For Linda! – Chiara Malta, Sébastien Laudenbach
Robot Dreams – Pablo Berger
The Amazing Maurice – Toby Genkel
White Plastic Sky – Tibor Bánóczki, Sarolta Szabó
‘Best European Short Film’
27 – Flóra Anna Buda
Aqueronte – Manuel Muñoz Rivas
Daydreaming So Vividly About Our Spanish Holidays – Christian Avilés
Flores Del Otro Patio – Jorge Cadena
Hardly Working – Susanna Flock, Robin Klengel, Leonhard Müllner, Michael Stumpf