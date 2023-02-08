Grammy-winning songwriter Tobias Jesso Jr. sells catalogue to Hipgnosis









In their latest major rights acquisition, Hipgnosis Song Management have bought the copyright catalogue of the first-ever Grammy Awards ‘Songwriter of the Year’, Tobias Jesso Jr. The prolific songwriter is responsible for some of the biggest hits by charting artists, including Adele (‘We Were Young’), Harry Styles (‘Boyfriends’), Niall Horan, P!nk, Sia, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Pugh, Meghan Trainor, Florence + The Machine.

According to a press statement, Hipgnosis has acquired 100% of Jesso’s interest in publishing copyrights (including the writer’s share of performance) for “around” 40 songs released between 2015 and 2020. Further details regarding the deal, such as Jesso’s fee, have not yet been disclosed.

Jesso, like his fellow inaugural songwriter of the year nominees, is also an artist in his own right and released his debut solo album, Goon, via Matador Records in 2015. The Grammy Awards’ board established the new category to celebrate more behind-the-scenes members of the musical community, which is where Jesso often finds himself of late as he collaborates with top-flight performers.

Jesso received SOCAN’s Breakout Award in 2016 and was nominated for songwriter of the year at the 2015 JUNO Awards. He has also previously been nominated for the Ivors and shortlisted for the Polaris Prize. The salient songwriter is currently represented by longtime manager Ben Persky at Mixed Management and lawyer Nicky Stein at Clintons.

“Tobias is amongst the most important songwriters in contemporary music today as demonstrated by his winning the 2023 Grammy Award for Songwriter Of The Year in its inaugural year,” Hipgnosis CEO and founder Merck Mercuriadis said of the new deal. “I fell in love with his songs right from the get-go with Goon eight years ago and he never fails to deliver. I’m delighted to welcome Tobias and his manager Ben Persky to the Hipgnosis family.”