Six new categories added to Grammy Awards 2023









A selection of new categories have been added to the Grammy Awards 2023. These new awards include Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

The academy has also revealed that it will be introducing a new Special Merit Award for Best Song for Social Change. You can see the academy’s official description for each award below.

The 2022 Grammy Award ceremony included two new awards: Best Música Urbana Album (won by Bad Bunny) and Best Global Music Performance (won by Arooj Aftab). In 2021, the first Best Global Music Album Award was given to Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Recognises the written excellence, profession and art of songwriting honouring the most prolific non-performing and non-producing songwriters for their body of new work released during an eligibility year.

Best Alternative Music Performance

A track and single Category that recognises the best recordings in an alternative performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Americana Performance

A track and single Category that recognises artistic excellence in an Americana performance by a solo artist, collaborating artists, established duo, or established group.

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Recognises excellence in score soundtrack albums comprised predominately of original scores and created specifically for, or as a companion to, a current video game or other interactive media released within the qualification period.

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

An album Category that recognises excellence in spoken word albums specific to the performance of poetry with or without music.

Best Song for Social Change

This Special Merit Award will be determined by a Blue Ribbon Committee and ratified by the Recording Academy Board of Trustees. Submissions must contain lyrical content that addresses a timely social issue and promotes understanding, peacebuilding and empathy.