Graham Nash pays tribute to David Crosby: “he leaves behind a tremendous void”









Graham Nash has paid tribute to his longtime friend and collaborator David Crosby after the co-founding member of The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, died at the age of 81. Crosby’s wife, Jan Dance, confirmed the sad news in n announcement first issued to Variety: “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” she wrote.

“He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music.”

She continued: “Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Captioning a black and white photo on Instagram of his and Crosby’s guitar cases next to each other, Graham Nash, who rose to fame with The Hollies, wrote that it was with “a deep and profound sadness” that he learned of Crosby’s death.

“I know people tend to focus on how volatile our relationship has been at times, but what has always mattered to David and me more than anything was the pure joy of the music we created together, the sound we discovered with one another, and the deep friendship we shared over all these many long years,” he continued.

“David was fearless in life and in music. He leaves behind a tremendous void as far as sheer personality and talent in this world. He spoke his mind, his heart, and his passion through his beautiful music and leaves an incredible legacy. These are the things that matter most. My heart is truly with his wife, Jan, his son, Django, and all of the people he has touched in this world.”

Other notable musicians have also shared their thoughts and appreciation for Crosby’s work, including Jason Isbell, who wrote: “Grateful for the time we had with David Crosby. We’ll miss him a lot.”

Brian Ray, a prolific session performer and solo artist, added: “This is very sad. David had just announced a new band, with a tour to follow. Rest in peace, David Crosby”. Meanwhile, rock singer Sebastian Bach wrote: “As much as I loved his music I loved his thoughts on Twitter as well. Rest In Peace David Crosby. Thank you for the lifetime of inspiration.”

The Beach Boys mastermind Brian Wilson, said: “I don’t know what to say other than I’m heartbroken to hear about David Crosby. David was an unbelievable talent – such a great singer and songwriter. And a wonderful person. I just am at a loss for words. Love & Mercy to David’s family and friends. Love, Brian”.