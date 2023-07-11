Graham Nash to receive the ‘John Lennon Real Love’ award









British singer-songwriter Graham Nash will receive the 2023 ‘John Lennon Real Love’ award this December.

The English musician will be celebrated and given the award at Theatre Within’s 43rd annual John Lennon Tribute event on December 2nd in New York.

“This is a very special award,” Nash said in a statement. “I thank Yoko (Ono) and the Theatre Within for thinking of me. Over many years, I watched John and Yoko ‘fight the good fight’ for many whose voices were not being heard, a fight that Yoko continues to this day. I’m proud to be associated with the many fine artists who were previously honoured with the John Lennon Real Love Award.”

Originally established in 2014, the ‘John Lennon Real Love’ award “celebrates artists for their creative brilliance, support of charitable causes and/or enduring commitment to social activism,” per the award’s official website.

Previous recipients of the award include Natalie Merchant, Patti Smith, Ani DiFranco, Donovan, and Rosanne Cash. American singer-songwriter Joan Osborne was the 2022 recipient of the award.

Nash released his seventh solo studio album, Now, in May. It was Nash’s first album of original material in over half a decade, with his previous LP of original material being 2016’s This Path Tonight.

Check out ‘Right Now’ down below.