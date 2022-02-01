Graham Nash becomes latest musician to leave Spotify amid misinformation dispute









Graham Nash has joined his old pals Neil Young and Joni Mitchell in leaving Spotify as the Laurel Canyon folk scene seemingly reunites in protest against Covid-19 misinformation espoused on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

Nash had already hit out at anti-vaxxers last month after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. used his song ‘Chicago / We Can Change the World’ in a promotional video for an anti-vax rally that he was organising in Washington D.C.

“I do not support his anti-vaccination position as the history of the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines is well documented,” Nash angrily proclaimed in response to the unlicensed use of his song.

Adding: “When I wrote ‘We Can Change the World’ I did not expect that an institution such as this one that claims that it fights for individuals’ freedoms would so readily and recklessly infringe upon and, by its association with its cause, mischaracterise the intellectual property rights of a songwriter for its own purposes.”

Only a few days later, his former collaborator, Neil Young, left Spotify in protest against misinformation on the streaming platform’s exclusive Joe Rogan podcast. As Young exclaimed at the time, “They can have Rogan or Young. Not both.”

He added: “I am doing this because Spotify is spreading fake information about vaccines – potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

He has since been joined by a string of musicians in leaving the platform despite Spotify's response that they would now issue a disclaimer before applicable content.