Gorillaz announce first Australian headline tour in a decade







Iconic British group Gorillaz have announced three huge Australian shows. This will be their first visit to the country in over a decade.

The dates will see the virtual band embark on two headline shows in Melbourne and one in Sydney, which sit alongside their slot at Byron Bay’s Splendour In The Grass. Tyler, the Creator and The Strokes have also been confirmed as the festival’s co-headliners.

Scheduled for July next year, the dates are sure to be a success for Damon Albarn’s motley crew. Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, October 6, from 9am GMT.

The announcement of the Australian tour comes as part of a busy period for Gorillaz. The band released their acclaimed seventh album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez in October 2020. It includes a list of stellar contributors such as Elton John, Robert Smith, St. Vincent, Beck and more.

Gorillaz’s latest album saw the band continue on their classic run of form where they manage to encompass distinctly different genres such as punk and jazz, and seamlessly blend them together, creating a sound that is totally unique, and one that has endeared them to fans for two decades.

Following on from their latest album, the band also followed it up with their surprise three-track EP, Meanwhile, which dropped in August this year. Celebrating the spirit of Notting Hill Carnival, it featured takes from Jelani Blackman and Barrington Levy.

In a revelation that excited diehard fans, mastermind Damon Albarn said: “We’re really going back to the spirit of the first record.”

He explained: “It’s really exciting and we’ve been really enjoying it. It’s a nice kind of counter-balance to ‘The Nearer The Fountain…’, really. I’ve definitely needed a dose of something else after I finished that record. Steel pan drums and Casio MT-40s were always going to be a good cure.”

Given that Gorillaz are a group known for throwing up surprises, who knows what else they’ve got up their sleeve.

Listen to the Meanwhile EP below.

