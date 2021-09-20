Damon Albarn reveals Gorillaz and Bad Bunny collaboration







Damon Albarn has revealed that he and Puerto Rican rapper, Bad Bunny, have teamed up for a forthcoming Gorillaz project. Per the report by Remezcla, Albarn told Warp in an interview that he and Bad Bunny – real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – linked up while the two were both in Jamaica.

“What I love about Gorillaz is that I can bring (in) anyone I want, you know?” Albarn said. “I was in Jamaica recently and recorded a Gorillaz song with Bad Bunny, that’s something exciting for next year.”

Albarn also got fans excited when he revealed that the upcoming Gorillaz project is inspired by Latin America, something that led to the pair joining forces. He also revealed that the collaboration will serve as the lead single from Gorrilaz’ new body of work: “Bad Bunny is the first single. It is the first song I have made from this new project”.

Albarn concluded: “I still don’t know when it will come out, or how we are going to launch it, but we finished it and it is… yes, more or less a reggaeton song. It’s Bad Bunny meets Gorillaz.” Meanwhile, Bad Bunny has enjoyed a busy 2020, releasing not one but three albums, YHLQMDLG, El Último Tour Del Mundo and Las Que No Iban A Salir.

Furthermore, Albarn has also not slowed down his prolific work ethic. The Blur frontman is scheduled to release his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows in November and will be performing parts of the album in a special show at London’s historic Globe Theatre on September 20.

In October 2020, Gorillaz returned with their seventh album Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, which featured an all-star array of collaborators. They included Slowthai, Elton John and Robert Smith to name but a few.

Last month, the band followed suit by releasing three-track EP Meanwhile, which included appearances from AJ Tracey and Barrington Levy.

