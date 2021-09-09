AJ Tracey and Gorillaz team up for ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ live on Fallon







British grime star AJ Tracey has joined the Gorillaz for a live performance of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The track features on the legendary band’s new three-track EP titled Meanwhile. The other songs bolstering the release feature collaborations with Alicaì Harley, Jelani Blackman, and Barrington Levy.

This highly collaborative approach continues the same vain they emerged with on last year’s Song Machine that saw them welcome the likes of Robert Smith, Elton John, St. Vincent, Schoolboy Q, Beck and Slowthai into the studio.

Last year also saw the band release Gorillaz Almanac, a tome documenting the band’s long and illustrious 20-year history of the innovative band.

The virtual performance on Fallon saw Tracey rapping live in front of a green screen set that saw the animated folks behind the music appear as shadows in the background.

It remains clear that Gorillaz are very much sticking to the mantra they laid down when they formed. The idea to create Gorillaz came about when Albarn and Hewlett were watching MTV. In 2005 Hewlett explained, “If you watch MTV for too long, it’s a bit like hell – there’s nothing of substance there. So we got this idea for a virtual band, something that would be a comment on that.”

Retrospectively, Albarn has also mirrored this sentiment, saying, “This was the beginning of the sort of boy band explosion… and it just felt so manufactured. And we were like, well let’s make a manufactured band but make it kind of interesting.”

See the clip, below.

