Gorillaz announce new star-studded art book









When Jamie Hewlett and Damon Albarn first created the Gorillaz, art was at the forefront of the multimedia project. Now, they are set to turn that vision into something tangible with a brand-new art book on the way.

Alongside works by Hewlett, 40 other artists, including Robert Smith and Jack Black, have teamed up to create illustrations for the official book.

“Gorillaz have always collaborated with music but this is the first time we’ve done an art collaboration. I’ve really enjoyed working with so many of my favourite artists and the result is this amazing book,” Hewlett revealed of the project.

The whopping book stands at almost 13 inches tall and displays art, printed and bound in Italy, over 288 pages. It is set for release next spring, and it will set fans back £68.99.

The project comes to the fore in conjunction with Z2 Comics, who previously worked with Graham Coxon on the graphic novel/album double-up released earlier this year.

This project tops off a busy time for the band. On Wednesday (December 8th) they teamed up with Trafalgar Releasing and LIVENow for the cinematic interactive experience presenting Song Machine Live From Kong, recorded at the band’s Kong Studios HQ in London.

The Gorillaz Art Book 📔

Featuring brand new artwork by Jamie Hewlett and a host of guest contributions from friends and admirers of the band 💫

Set across over 250 pages, expertly printed and bound in Italy 🇮🇹

Released Spring 2022 🌼https://t.co/jnhkVIcWZ3 pic.twitter.com/nsQHxydMWz — gorillaz (@gorillaz) December 9, 2021