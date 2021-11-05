Gorillaz announce 20th anniversary celebrations of debut album Song Machine









The Gorillaz are gearing up to celebrate the 20th anniversary (yes it has somehow been that long) of their ground-breaking debut album Song Machine.

The band have teamed up with Trafalgar Releasing and LIVENow to announce that Gorillaz will bring their acclaimed live show to the big screen for one day only on Wednesday 8th December.

Always pushing boundaries, they have returned for the interactive experience present Song Machine Live From Kong, recorded at the band’s Kong Studios HQ in London. The show will be beamed to cinemas globally via Trafalgar Releasing, along with the cinema-exclusive behind-the-scenes.

Trafalgar Releasing CEO, Marc Allenby has shared his excitement, stating: “We are delighted to be partnering with the LIVENow and Eleven Management teams to bring Gorillaz: Song Machine Live from Kong to cinemas worldwide.”

Adding: “We saw great success with Gorillaz previous cinema event Reject False Icons, and we look forward to welcoming cinema audiences to experience their outstanding live show on the big screen, with immersive surround sound and exclusive bonus.”

The show enjoys a slew of guest stars including Leee John, Georgia, Peter Hook, Kano, slowthai, Slaves, Robert Smith, Matt Berry and many more delivering an unmissable celebration of Gorillaz music.

Gorillaz: Song Machine Live From Kong is available at cinemas worldwide from Wednesday 8th December. For full ticket and viewing information, see www.songmachineliveincinemas.com