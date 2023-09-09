Gordon Raphael picks his 10 favourite songs by The Strokes









Not many producers or musicians can revisit a project and share rich, heartfelt stories with such depth. Typically, there’s either not much to discuss, or there were numerous conflicts throughout the process, rendering the whole thing chaotic. Yet, for Gordon Raphael, being closely involved in the triumph of The Strokes’ blazing beginnings is a cherished experience he holds dear.

The Strokes album Is This It was undeniably a turning point for indie music in the early 2000s. Thanks to early hits like ‘Last Nite’ and ‘Someday’, it cemented their position as one of the most celebrated pillars of the new wave indie music genre. Despite the success of It This It, however, the band encountered very humble beginnings in Raphael’s New York studio.

Raphael, who first caught wind of The Strokes after a promoter explained that they were looking for a producer, invited members of the band to his studio with the prospect of recording some demos. A team effort soon unfolded between the two parties, and It This It was well underway. “From what they’d told me,” Raphael recalled, “They wanted to have a real, honest, rock-band-playing-in-a-room sound, and so it just made sense to do that.”

In the years that followed, The Strokes would get better and better. Meanwhile, when he wasn’t working on his own material, Raphael watched on proudly. “I have lived for over 20 years with the music of The Strokes rattling around in my brain in the most delightful way,” Raphael exclusively tells Far Out. It’s more of a gift than a weight to bear, it seems, to witness greatness as someone who was there from the very beginning.

In terms of favourites, Raphael’s “change periodically”, he admits, but he’s more than willing to share each one, along with the reasons why they have left a lasting impression in his memory.

Gordon Raphael’s 10 favourite The Strokes songs:

‘The Modern Age’ – The Modern Age EP

Prior to the official release of Is This It in July 2001, the band released their debut EP, The Modern Age, in January. This EP featured the title track, along with ‘Last Nite’ and ‘Barely Legal’. The version of the title track that sits on the EP, in particular, holds a special place in Raphael’s esteem, not solely due to the song’s exceptional sound but also because the entire experience evoked a unique sense of nostalgia that is difficult to recreate.

“When these young musicians first came to my studio, they started recording this song,” Raphael recalls. “I immediately loved the feeling of the music, the attack of the guitars, and the cool-ass beat. The moment Julian Casablancas added his vocals, that sealed the deal for me!”

He added: “He sounded like an old-timer, recounting misadventures down in the streets of New York City in say, 1965! Julian’s words seemed full of problematic relationships and intense philosophy. halfway through the song, Nick Valensi starts his guitar solo. when I first heard that, I thought it was out of this world, and instantly gained a lot of respect for his musicianship!”

‘Take It Or Leave It’ – Is This It

Several tracks on Is This It exude the same level of vigour and authority as the underground movement. ‘Take It Or Leave It’ is undoubtedly one of those songs that exhilaratingly sweeps you away, leaving you craving more. As the final track on the album, ‘Take It Or Leave It’ is also unique in that it’s the only song where Albert Hammond Jr employed the bridge pickup of his Fender Stratocaster guitar.

“When we were recording their first album, there was a ‘revelation moment’ when Albert Hammond Jr played the guitar solo on this song,” Raphael says. “It was as if the very walls and floors of my Transporterraum NYC studio were vibrating and quaking under the pressure. Those bent notes and great melodic phrases really make that solo jump out. Again, when Julian was singing it, I couldn’t believe the sheer force of his voice. The vocals sounded so aggressive, like a giant truck driving straight at you. Exactly the kind of feeling I like with my music.”

‘Last Nite’ – Is This It

A force to be reckoned with, ‘Last Nite’ is a track that naturally finds its place in the indie scene at virtually any club – and rightfully so. This single, in particular, played a pivotal role in propelling the band to global recognition and is commonly recognised as a quintessential anthem of the indie rock genre.

“For a long time, this wasn’t my favourite song because it is so popular,” Raphael admits. “I still hear it many times out in public. I already knew it had a sound of ‘this is going to be really popular’ when we were recording it the first time, so I avoided liking it too much because of my quirky musical reality. However, if I’m honest with myself, when I heard, ‘girlfriends, they won’t understand, grandsons, they won’t understand, and spaceships, they won’t understand’ in the lyrics, my inner poet and book reader fell madly in love with this song.”

‘New York City Cops’ – Is This It

Written in response to the 1999 murder of Amadou Diallo by four plainclothes police officers, ‘New York City Cops’ was released along with ‘Hard to Explain’ as a double A-side single. The song was actually seen as so controversial, due to its refrain, “New York City cops, but they ain’t too smart”, that it was omitted from the American release of Is This It following the 9/11 attacks. It was instead replaced by ‘When It Started’.

“What needs to be said, really?” Raphael jokes, “From the drum hits at the beginning that sound like a taxi door slamming shut at four in the morning to the ungodly gasping sound at the end – this song is filled with dirt, trash, and energy. The things that make Julian’s lyric writing so mystifying yet fascinating are clearly evident on this song. How he moves from vague romance, relationships, hookups, and drama to that brief but cutting condemnation of the police is terrifyingly ingenious!”

‘Under Control’ – Room On Fire

Often described as a love song or a ballad, ‘Under Control’ is one of the band’s most popular songs, particularly on their second album, Room On Fire. Featuring clean and jangly guitar work, a prominent bassline, and Casablancas’ emotive vocals. The song has a nostalgic and wistful tone that sets it apart from some of the band’s earlier, more energetic tracks.

“This is another one that hit me like a ton of bricks while we were recording the instrumentals at TMF Studios near Union Square in Manhattan,” recalls Raphael. “The band was playing live in the big room, and what was coming through the speakers in the control room sounded like the air itself was buzzing. The sound of Fab, Albert, Nikolai, and Nick filling the space with their harmonious noise is completely magical on this track. I love the mood of this song, and really, I’ve never heard anything like it before or since.”

‘Reptilia’ – Room On Fire

Another fan favourite, ‘Reptilia’ sits among the Strokes’ – and rock music’s – best contributions of all time. In fact, this song is a prime example of the band’s ability to craft catchy and energetic rock songs with an unmistakable edge. It has maintained its popularity and status as a classic in the band’s discography, and it continues to be celebrated widely by rock enthusiasts.

Raphael shares this sentiment, saying: “I love this song for the incredible craft in the composition and the breathtaking way the musicians play their parts with the vocals exploding over the top. The video for this is also one of the absolute best, showing artistically yet with crystal clarity how each person is playing their role in the song.”

‘Soma’ – Is This It

Aside from its obvious sonic excellence, Is This It also stands out as one of the rock’s most poetic offerings. Casablancas’ creative genius is evident in the numerous references to broader iconic cultural influences. ‘Soma’ has a more subdued and dreamy quality compared to some of The Strokes’ more energetic tracks, with its clean and atmospheric guitar work, a steady rhythm, and Casablancas’ laid-back vocals. At the same time, the song’s title is also a reference to the fictional mind-altering drug ‘soma’ from Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World.

“I was filling my head with Andy Warhol, The Velvet Underground, Iggy Pop and The Stooges, finding all these little references while recording The Strokes in my basement studio,” says Raphael. “When Julian started to sing this song, I was delighted with the Aldous Huxley reference. All the sounds here are unique, and it’s a perfect example of counterpoint harmony – with the guitars flying off in all directions while the voice makes a melody weaving through them.”

‘Electricityscape’ – First Impressions of Earth

Although Raphael wasn’t a producer on the band’s third album, his input was still included in the early stages with the demos of ‘Electricityscape’. First Impressions of Earth actually saw the band departing from their earlier signature garage rock sound and gravitating more towards experimentation. While Is This It and Room On Fire are generally more favoured over First Impressions of Earth, the album was still seen as a significant improvement on their earlier sound, appearing for the first time with a more refined and polished offering. It also contained hits like ‘You Only Live Once’ and ‘Juicebox’.

“It’s a slightly tender topic with me,” Raphael admits, “As I was no longer employed as a producer for The Strokes. However, I remember developing [Electricityscape] in the demo phase and being present for the first few days of the recording of this version. It’s a monumental vision of music – so original. Years later, I felt a pinch of melodic similarity in the guitar solo of Blue Oyster Cult’s Don’t Fear The Reaper, which I also love.”

‘Hard To Explain’ – Is This It

‘Hard To Explain’ is one of those songs that best demonstrates The Strokes’ holistic prowess – with endearing arrangements and an incredibly catchy melody delivered by Casablancas, the song does well to stick in your head for days after it’s finished playing. Much like the entire debut album, the music video for ‘Hard to Explain’ captures the band’s minimalist and no-frills aesthetic, emphasising their focus on the music itself.

“I remember being in London the day that this song came out as the first single, ahead of Is This It. I took a special trip from New York to be there on the day the song dropped because I wondered if I would feel a shift in the air or consciousness. It was joyous; the band were being interviewed on the radio, and the DJs were playing the song over and over again.”

He added: “It was truly buzzing when this song entered the world for the first time! ‘Hard To Explain’ is really a masterclass of tone and songwriting – and I have to admit that its mysterious drum sound has been attempted to be imitated ever since!”

‘Trying Your Luck’ – Is This It

Similar to many of The Strokes’ best songs, ‘Trying Your Luck’ reflects themes of uncertainty and reflection in a relationship. Casablancas appears to be questioning the choices and decisions made in the relationship, with lines like, “You said something stupid like ‘Love is like a landslide’.” The title itself also suggests a sense of taking a chance or risk in matters of the heart.

“This one is actually my current favourite of The Strokes’ songs,” Raphael says, “[I love] the rhythmic transition at 33 seconds, when Julian sings, “No harm, he’s armed /Settin’ off all your alarms. It’s just so subtle and smooth yet powerful as hell. It gets me every time.”

He added: “Unlike some of my choices, this one isn’t rough, aggressive or full of swagger. It’s absolutely sweet and nostalgic, moving along at a breezy, comfortable pace like riding in a car with the top down on the Pacific Coast Highway.”