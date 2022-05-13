Gogol Bordello announce Ukraine benefit show in London









Punk legends Gogol Bordello have announced a one-off show in London for this summer, with all proceeds from the show going to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.

This new London show is to be the last of their lengthy European tour, and it will be held on July 16th at Electric Brixton. Proceeds will be donated to Benefit Care.org’s Ukrainian Crisis Response, with £5 of each ticket taken for the fund. There will also be the option for fans to make additional donations above the base cut. Tickets are on sale now, and you can purchase them here.

Gogol Bordello frontman Eugene Hütz, who was born in Ukraine, said in a statement: “London always responded raucously to what we do, perhaps because of its own class struggles.”

“Punk and hardcore is like a cultural-humanitarian corridor between all countries that deals with those issues, and a lot of it developed and grew muscles here. We are always excited to energise that corridor,” he continued.

“Since the beginning of invasion, London has been a very central place of support for Ukraine’s Victory – not only with fundraising events, but with every tangible kind of support to bring about Ukraine’s Victory as fast as possible,” he explained. “We appreciate it tremendously. Much respect for that.”

Hütz is doing everything he can to help his native country, and back in April, he released a single in tribute to the country’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky. Entitled ‘Zelensky: The Man With The Iron Balls’, the track also features Les Claypool of Primus, Stewart Copeland of The Police, Sean Lennon and Billy Strings. In addition to this, Gogol Bordello member Sergey Ryabtseb joins the party.

The enigmatic performer discussed the track in an interview with Rolling Stone: “As soon as Russian aggression broke out, Les and I connected to address the catastrophe ASAP.”

“We jumped on creating affirmative music that calls for unity and pays respect to the real doers in Ukrainian defence, such as President Zelensky, who demonstrated previously unheard of stamina and heroism,” he concluded.

