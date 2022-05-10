Glenn Danzig may retire after his current tour









Glenn Danzig has startled audiences with his wild shows both as the frontman of Misfits and his shows with Danzig, but he may be calling it curtains on the road.

Currently touring with Danzig in the US on a ten-date run, the frontman told Revolver in an interview that he thinks he is done when it comes to live shows with Danzig or as a solo performer.

“[It’s] not really much of a tour,” Danzig told Revolver as they caught up with him on his current run of concerts. “It’s ten shows. I don’t think I’m going to tour anymore.”

The dark rock star continued: “I’ll maybe be down to do some one-offs. But I just don’t see myself getting on a tour bus anymore… I think I’m done.”

The former Misfits man is now 66-years-old and the road is one hell of an undertaking given the amount of energy and bravura that he pours into his live displays. However, he was quick to add that he isn’t signing off for definite.

When asked about the potential for Misfits shows going ahead in the future, he earnestly said: “We’ll see if there’s any stuff. There’s been talk.”

Adding: “I have the whole fall [autumn] off, unless I’m doing a movie or something — and I don’t really like doing a movie during the winter. It’s too cold. So, we’ll see. There might be some Misfits shows.”

As of yet, nothing further has been announced, but fans will be hoping that they can have a last hurrah with the riotous live act that pioneered a new brand of punk rock.

