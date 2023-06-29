Glen Matlock was asked to join Blondie while cooking risotto









Former Sex Pistols bassist Glen Matlock has revealed he was unexpectedly asked to join Blondie while at home cooking risotto.

Matlock has been playing bass for the legendary group since 2022, a role he balances alongside his career as a solo artist. On June 25th, he performed with Blondie during their heroic set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival before Elton John took to the stage to perform his final concert on British soil.

Now, the bassist has revealed how he was contacted by drummer Clem Burke into Blondie’s inner-circle. “I was in the middle of doing my risotto, it was nearly ready, then the phone rang, I had a mate round so stirred it for me. I told Clem, ‘My risotto is nearly ready and you’re spoiling it, so get on with it,'” Matlock told NME.

Matlock continued: “He said, ‘We need a bass player’, I said, ‘I thought you got one’, he said, ‘It’s not working out, can you come over?’ I thought he meant in a couple of months but he said, ‘No, next week’. I said, ‘Ah, let me think’. I did overnight and I knew I should.”

He concluded: “I’ve worked with Clem on loads of things over the years – some alright, some a bit hair-brained – but we play well together and I love Blondie’s material. They’ve got a great body of work and they always seem to push the envelope somehow, slightly. They also have good basslines.”

Meanwhile, Debbie Harry recently confirmed Blondie are working on new material with producer John Congleton, who has previously worked with Lana Del Rey. She also revealed Chris Stein has contributed to the recording process despite no longer playing live with the group.

Watch Blondie perform ‘Heart of Glass’ at Glastonbury below.