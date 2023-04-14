Glastonbury Festival unveils line-up for Silver Hayes area









Glastonbury Festival has unveiled the lineup for its Silver Hayes area. The first lineup announcements arrived last month, with Elton John, Guns ‘N’ Roses and Arctic Monkeys topping the bill. Names on the Silver Hayes lineup include CamelPhat, Nia Archives, Daniel Avery, Earl Sweatshirt, Jayda G, Joesef, Kenny Beats, Skream, Sub Focus (DJ set) & ID, SBTRKT (DJ set) and Yung Saber.

The Silver Hayes area, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary this year, has been described as a zone where “forward-thinking electronic artists, debate, technology and club culture fuse together to explore the future of tomorrow”. As part of its “next evolution”, it will introduce “three new stage creations”.

The first of these, The Levels, is “a new open-air nightclub inspired by the crossover of architecture, lighting and experimental musical art forms”. The Information stage, meanwhile, is set to provide “a powerful platform for urgent debate, putting forward-thinking conversation side-by-side with contemporary electronic music programming”. An experimental art pavilion supported by Arts Council England has also been unveiled.

Other names included on this year’s Glastonbury lineup include Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, Lana Del Rey, The War On Drugs, Lil Nas X, Chvrches, Christine And The Queens, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers. Glastonbury 2023 is set to take place on Worthy Farm between June 21st and June 25th.