Glastonbury Festival confirms dates for 2024 return









Only days after the 2023 edition of Glastonbury Festival concluded, the organisers have announced the dates for next year's return to Worthy Farm.

In keeping with tradition, the festival will once again mark the start of the Summer Solstice by beginning on the last weekend in June. It will also still uphold the Wednesday to Sunday duration, beginning on June 26th and wrapping up on the 30th.

As of yet, no date has been set for the launch of ticket sales, however, in previous years this has always occurred in November, with a re-sale launch late in spring. In general, the festival has been selling out within minutes in recent years, even before the line-ups are announced.

This year’s edition saw Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses, and Elton John headline while sweltering temperatures and unrelenting sun-baked the farm. In 2024, many punters will be hoping for a cooler outing, and it has already been confirmed that the organisers will heed the advice of critics by booking a female headliner.

In the past, the line-up’s first reveal comes out in April with a drip-feed of other acts announced throughout. The festival also always leaves a few surprise and unconfirmed slots up its sleeve, such as the Foo Fighters performing under the pseudonym of The Churn-ups this year.

Once more, it would also seem that roughly 205,000 people will descend on the Somerset 900-acre site with no changes in the current planing touted.

