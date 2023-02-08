Glastonbury Festival auction 10 “once in a lifetime” tickets for Trussell Trust









Glastonbury is set to auction off ten tickets to its 2023 festival in aid of food bank charity The Trussell Trust. The ten lots have been described as “once-in-a-lifetime opportunities” and include a pair of tickets to the iconic Worthy Farm event.

What’s more, the auction is already underway. Supporters will bid for exclusive festival experiences, including the chance to watch sets from the viewing platform of the Pyramid Stage, the opportunity to take part in the Festival’s opening ceremony parade, and even the chance to detonate Arcadia’s giant fire-breathing spider sculpture. If that wasn’t enough, all ten experiences come with a pair of tickets to the Worthy Farm Festival.

Once listing costs have been deducted, all proceeds from the auction will go to the Trussell Trust, an NGO dedicated to providing “emergency food and support to people locked in poverty, and campaign for change to end the need for food banks in the UK.” The auction is set to run until 5pm GMT on Monday, February 13th.

Glastonbury Festival co-organiser Emily Eavis said: “We are really pleased to be able to partner with the Trussell Trust, who together with their network of food banks, work tremendously hard during these challenging times to provide food and practical support for communities all over the country. We hope this rare ticket auction will help raise significant funds to support their remarkable work.”

Returning to Worthy Farm, Glastonbury Festival will run from June 21st to June 25th, 2023. The full lineup is yet to be announced, though Elton John has been confirmed as the first headliner. he will close the festival on the very last UK date of his farewell tour.

John is so far the only act to have been confirmed for the 2023 festival. Rumour has it that Guns N’Roses are also expected to perform. Duff McKagan has fuelled speculation by saying that playing “Glastonbury will be iconic” in a recent interview about the band’s summer tour plans.