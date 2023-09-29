Glastonbury 2024: Ticket details announced









Glastonbury Festival have announced details of how attendees can secure tickets for the iconic Somerset event.

As usual, the festival will begin on the last weekend in June, beginning on the 26th and wrapping up on the 30th. Last year, it was estimated that 2.5 million registered for Glastonbury, which placed 200,000 tickets on sale for the event.

Tickets for 2024 will initially go on sale at 6pm on November 2nd when coach and ticket packages will be listed. Later that week, the general sale will begin at 9am on November 5th. For a standard ticket, festival attendees will pa £355 plus a £5 booking fee. Additionally, they are required to pay a £75 deposit per person upon purchase.

Bookers are allowed to buy a maximum of six tickets per transaction, and the remaining balance must be paid off during the first week of next April. If punters choose to buy the coach option, the transport fare must be paid straight away.

Meanwhile, Emily Eavis recently revealed Glastonbury was powered entirely from renewable energy and renewable fuels for the first time in 2023.

Eavis said in an interview: “Being able to power the entire festival without having to rely on fossil fuels this year has been a real breakthrough, but it is the culmination of lots of baby steps that have seen us steadily increase our use of renewable energy – both from the grid as well as from our own onsite sources like our solar PV array on our cowshed roof and our anaerobic digester that turns waste cow manure into biogas.”

While there’s still no news regarding the line-up for 2024, earlier this year, Eavis revealed Glastonbury were planning to stage two female artists. Speaking to The Guardian in March, she confirmed one artist had already been booked and they were “close” to confirming the booking of another.

