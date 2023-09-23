Glastonbury 2024: Emily Eavis reveals when tickets will go on sale









The co-organiser of the annual Glastonbury Festival, Emily Eavis, has revealed to punters when tickets will go on sale for the 2024 event.

Responding to fans on social media, Eavis stated that tickets will go on sale on November 5th, adding, “all the info will be with you soon”. The rush for tickets is notorious among music fans, with last year’s online sale being marred by a technical issue that saw many of the weekend passes taking over an hour to process on the site after humongous traffic numbers to the site and a significant technical problem.

Whilst it is still far too early to confirm who will be performing at Glastonbury 2024, it’s been rumoured that Coldplay could be due to make a return, having headlined in 2002, 2005, 2011 and 2016.

Fans of Taylor Swift were hoping that she might make her long-awaited Glastonbury debut in 2024, however, her Eras Tour would make an appearance in South-West England impossible.

Glastonbury impressed in 2023, just like it does every year, with headliners including Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John.

One of the 2023’s biggest confusions came when Lana Del Ray’s set was cut short after she appeared late on stage.

