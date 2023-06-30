Glastonbury 2023: Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp cover David Bowie ‘Heroes’









Husband and wife duo Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp performed a set at Glastonbury Festival 2023. As part of the show, they delivered a cover of the 1977 David Bowie hit ‘Heroes’.

Taking to the Acoustic Stage during the afternoon, the pair played a variety of covers in line with their weekly YouTube covers show, Sunday Lunch. The hit series has seen them perform various renditions of famous songs, including Green Day’s ‘Basket Case’, AC/DC’s ‘Back in Black’ and Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’. To mark the live occasion, the duo played a selection of their previous undertakings at Glastonbury.

To close the 13-song set, the pair played the 1977 David Bowie hit, ‘Heroes’. Making the song their own, with Willcox on vocals and King Crimson leader Fripp sat down playing the guitar, towards the end of the rendition, Willcox made several heart gestures with her hands to the audience, changing the last line of the song to, “We can be heroes / What you say?”

Willcox and Fripp recently announced that later in the year, they will be taking Sunday Lunch on a tour of the UK. Willcox said in a statement: “We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK.”

Continuing, she said: “This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

The month-long tour commences September 30th in Wimborne and runs until October 29th in Birmingham, England, Willcox’s hometown. Elsewhere in the run, they will be playing in major cities such as London, Manchester, and Liverpool, as well as smaller conurbations such as Whitley Bay and Bury St Edmunds.

Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp perform David Bowie’s ‘Heroes’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.