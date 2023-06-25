Glastonbury 2023: Watch Queens of the Stone Age perform ‘No One Knows’









After over a decade away from Worthy Farm, Queens of the Stone Age finally returned to Glastonbury to headline The Other Stage and bring the legendary festival to a close with a thunderous rendition of ‘No One Knows’.

The track featured on their breakthrough album Songs For The Dead, with Dave Grohl drumming on the original recording of ‘No One Knows’. Earlier on at the festival, Grohl appeared with Foo Fighters on The Pyramid Stage on June 23rd as the mystery act The Churnups. Although they tried to conceal their identity, everybody in attendance at the event knew their performance was coming and arrived in their droves.

Queens of the Stone Age have a storied history with Glastonbury, having made their debut on the very same stage in 1999. Since then, the American rock group have risen up the ranks after coming back in 2002 with Grohl in tow on drums.

In 2011, Queens of the Stone Age finally graduated to headline the Other Stage for the first time as Beyoncé performed on the Pyramid Stage. This time round, they were up against another pop giant in the form of Elton John, but still managed to pull in a significant crowd despite the retirement of ‘The Rocketman’ taking place in the next field.

Josh Homme’s band have recently been on a tour throughout the United Kingdom following the release of their new album, In Times New Roman. The headline performance on the Other Stage tops off an impressive week for the group following shows in Halifax and Margate.

Queens of The Stone Age will be returning to Britain later this year for another run of dates at indoor arenas beginning on November 14th at Mancheser’s AO Arena. They will also play The O2 in London as well as shows in Glasgow, Birmingham and Stockton.

In a three-star review of In Times New Roman, Far Out wrote: “In Times New Roman has darkness woven into its DNA. But Homme’s never been one to feel sorry for himself. The anger and confusion that has coloured his life outside of music doesn’t really find its way into either the music or the lyrics of In Times New Roman.“

Watch Queens of the Stone Age perform ‘No One Knows’ below.