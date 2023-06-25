Glastonbury 2023: Watch Christine and the Queens perform highlight set









During their performance at Glastonbury Festival, Christine and the Queens delivered a highlight set filled with unrivalled passion.

Closing Saturday night on the Woodsies stage, Christine and the Queens played from 22:30 to 23:45. For the show, vocalist Héloïse Adélaïde Letissier – also known by the name of the act – performed topless as the band tore through a career-spanning set with operatic grace. A highlight was the closing track, a bombastic rendition of ‘Big Eye’, complete with lasers and Letissier screaming.

Earlier this month, Christine and the Queens released his fourth album, Paranoia, Angels, True Love. Awarding it four stars in her review, Far Out’s Elle Taylor wrote: “The record sees Chris take on some ambitious collaborations, from working with legendary producer Mike Dean to upcoming rapper 070 Shake to the queen of pop herself, Madonna.”

The review continued: “Paranoia, Angels, True Love is consistently divine in theme and sound, a coherent piece of work which Chris rightly dubs ‘a love letter to the world and the heavens that encapsulate the fever of life'”.

Of ‘Big Eye’, the closer of the album, Taylor said: “The album’s closer, ‘Big eye’, is a cathartic track that echoes the opening track as Chris sings: ‘My love is my light’. Pairing his layered ethereal vocals with quirky synths and climactic instrumentals, the song brings together the album’s themes in one track, from motherhood to divinity to sex.”

In other Glastonbury Festival news, co-organiser Emily Eavis has shown support for Friday headliners Arctic Monkeys, who faced criticism for how they approached some of their most famous songs during their performance. She said the Sheffield band delivered the “best headline set yet“.

Watch Christine and the Queens perform ‘Big Eye’ below.

See more Christine and the Queens

delivering a #Glastonbury Festival highlight.



What a performer. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/A4vdtVGDm1 — Far Out #Glastonbury23 updates (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2023