Arctic Monkeys Glastonbury 2023: Emily Eavis defends band, “their best headline set yet”









Emily Eavis, the co-organiser of Glastonbury Festival, has described Arctic Monkeys’ headline performance on the Pyramid Stage as the event’s “best headline set yet”.

Eavis’ comments follow the Sheffield band receiving criticism for their performance, with many fans expressing their disappointment for their renditions of classic tracks. Notably, the group played a career-spanning set that featured new songs from the latest album, The Car, and earlier numbers, such as 2006’s ‘Mardy Bum’.

It was the third time Arctic Monkeys had headlined the festival. However, many took issue with how the band brought their older songs to life, keeping it in line with the spirit of their previous two albums, The Car and Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Now, Emily Eavis has defended the quartet, labelling their performance as Glastonbury’s “best headline set yet”, saying that they “knocked it out of the park”.

Speaking to the Glastonbury Free Press (via Somerset Live) on Saturday morning, Eavis said: “[Their appearance] was definitely touch and go. We only got confirmation they were playing on Thursday lunchtime.” She continued: “But I couldn’t be more pleased that they made it. And they absolutely knocked it out of the park. I think it was their best headline set yet.”

Elsewhere, Far Out’s Tom Taylor gave Arctic Monkeys four-and-a-half stars for their performance, writing in his review: “Arctic Monkeys certainly aren’t losing by going their own way. However, they do also seem to be shedding skin, deciding to brave a few disgruntled fans who aren’t willing to join them on the moon and embracing unimpeached creativity at its finest.”

Watch Arctic Monkeys perform ‘Mardy Bum’ at Glastonbury Festival 2023 below.