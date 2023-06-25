Glastonbury 2023: Watch Blondie perform ‘Call Me’









During their performance at Glastonbury Festival, Blondie played a rousing version of their classic song ‘Call Me’.

Taking to the Pyramid Stage at 17:00, the band played a career-spanning mix of songs that opened with ‘One Way or Another‘. Later, the group performed a rendition of their 1980 hit, ‘Call Me’, featuring a keytar. After they finished the track, frontwoman Debbie Harry told the crowd: “Thank you, it’s very nice to be here; I hope you’re all having a wonderful time.”

Earlier this month, Blondie frontwoman Debbie Harry revealed that the band’s longtime guitarist Chris Stein has still been a “major contributor” to their forthcoming new album, despite stepping away from touring duties due to an ongoing health issue.

In April 2022, the American guitarist explained that he was taking a break from live shows with Blondie due to an issue with his heart: “I’m sad and frustrated to report that I’m not going out with the next bunch of Blondie touring. I’ve been dealing with a dumbass condition called Atrial Fibrillation or AFib which is irregular heart beats and combined with the meds I take for it I’m too fatigued to deal,” he wrote on Instagram Stories.

Stein continued: “I’m still all in with recording and other band projects and I should be out for [discussion events, etc.,] later on…That’s it, I’m fine, I’m around here and I love you all.”

In other Glastonbury news, during his legends’ slot performance on the Pyramid Stage, Yusuf / Cat Stevens paid tribute to the late Beatles member George Harrison with a cover of their 1969 Abbey Road classic, ‘Here Comes the Sun’.

Watch Blondie perform ‘Call Me’ at Glastonbury Festival below.