Glastonbury 2023: Texas vocalist Sharleen Spiteri thanks Emily Eavis for “massive” support of female acts









During Texas’ set on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival, the band’s frontwoman Sharleen Spiteri thanked the event’s co-organiser, Emily Eavis, for her support of female musicians.

The Glaswegian group took to the festival’s main stage for the 16:15 slot and played for an hour. Towards the latter stages of the show, she labelled Emily Eavis a “massive supporter of female musicians”. Spiteri’s account follows the festival facing backlash for the absence of a female headline act this year.

“Not because she’s ticking a fucking box to put us on these stages, she’s putting us on these stages because she thinks we’re fucking amazing,” Spiteri told the crowd. “Emily Eavis is a massive supporter of female musicians.”

Elsewhere, before Texas’ set, Spiteri spoke to The Guardian in the Cabaret tent to discuss the band and revealed that she’d only experienced one music festival before they formed. She explained: “I’ve been in a band since I was 17 years old. The truth is, I went to one festival in Scotland, and we played our first festival that year. My festival-going is playing them, basically.”

Spiteri also thank her bandmates for “not taking the easy route” by hiring her as the vocalist, despite what she claims might have been a larger degree of fame if they had a male frontman. “Had they been a male-fronted band, they probably would have had a lot more recognition.”

Watch Texas perform at Glastonbury Festival 2023 below.