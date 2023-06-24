Glastonbury 2023: Watch Rick Astley and Blossoms cover The Smiths song ‘What Difference Does It Make?’









Opening their set of The Smiths covers during the eagerly anticipated and much-discussed performance at Glastonbury Festival, Rick Astley and Blossoms played ‘What Difference Does It Make?’ to rapturous applause.

Notably, ‘What Difference Does It Make?’ was the third single by The Smiths, released in January 1984. It is featured on the band’s self-titled debut album from February of that year and on the compilation Hatful of Hollow, which arrived in November 1984. The song’s title comes from the character Ray Smith in the Jack Kerouac novel The Dharma Bums, who repeatedly asks, “What difference does it make?”

The Glastonbury rendition was not the first time Rick Astley and Blossoms have covered ‘What Difference Does It Make?’, and in late 2021, the somewhat unlikely combination performed two Smiths covers concerts in Manchester and London to critical acclaim.

When the shows were announced, however, former Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr expressed disdain at the prospect. He told NME: “I didn’t ask for that, but sometimes stuff like that happens when you’re in the public eye. There was an M.O. there that just wasn’t very cool – but I’ve dealt with it. I think I’m a pretty reasonable person, and I’ve dealt with it.”

However, the former Smiths frontman, Morrissey, offered his opinion on the matter, releasing a statement that read to opposite sentiment: “My sincere thanks to Rick and the Blossoms for their recent recentness. Anything that generates interest in that tired old Smiths warhorse is testimony to the wallop it packed. THANK YOU”.

In response, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden clarified why his band and Astley embarked on The Smiths cover shows. He said: “Well, we’ve made no secrets about our love for them.”

Drummer Joe Donovan continued: “The thing Johnny got upset with was the fact we didn’t say anything, which we fully accept and apologise for… It was meant to be a bit of fun and a laugh – especially after such a shit year. We got that, and the crowds absolutely buzzed off it.”

Watch Rick Astley and Blossoms cover ‘What Difference Does It Make?’ at Glastonbury 2023 below.