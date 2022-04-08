Blossoms and Johnny Marr "hugged it out" after The Smiths issue









English indie pop band Blossoms have put to bed any lingering issues with Johnny Marr following a problem that arose after a live cover of The Smiths.

The issue started with a seemingly innocent interaction—the band covering The Smiths live and inviting Rick Astley to perform with them. Together, they covered ‘Panic’ and ‘This Charming Man’ in London.

Given the overwhelmingly warm reaction to the covers, Blossoms subsequently announced two Smiths cover shows in Manchester and London, a decision that led Johnny Marr to take to Twitter with his opinions on the situation, “This is both funny and horrible at the same time. Well, I met The Blossoms a few weeks ago and they elected to not mention it. Nice,” he said.

Detailing further, Marr also later told NME: “I didn’t ask for that, but sometimes stuff like that happens when you’re in the public eye. There was an M.O. there that just wasn’t very cool – but I’ve dealt with it. I think I’m a pretty reasonable person, and I’ve dealt with it.”

Morrissey had another opinion on the situation, putting out a statement that read, “My sincere thanks to Rick and the Blossoms for their recent recentness. Anything that generates interest in that tired old Smiths warhorse is testimony to the wallop it packed. THANK YOU”.

However, Tom Ogden, Blossoms’ frontman, wanted to set the record straight about their appreciation for The Smiths and Marr specifically, “Well, we’ve made no secrets about our love for them.”

Drummer Joe Donovan continued, “The thing Johnny got upset with was the fact we didn’t say anything, which we fully accept and apologise for… It was meant to be a bit of fun and a laugh – especially after such a shit year. We got that, and the crowds absolutely buzzed off it.”

However, they did manage to clear up any drama in place when they shared the stage supporting The Courteeners at their homecoming show at the Old Trafford. Ogden detailed their interaction, “We knocked on his dressing room door and said, ‘Look… We probably should have told you, but we were just too scared.’ How do you turn around to one of your heroes and go, ‘I’m starting a covers band with Rick Astley playing your songs?’ There’s no easy way to say that. Even the most fucking confident person in the world would struggle to say that. He was like, ‘It’s water under the bridge – let’s hug it out.'”

It’s great to hear that this appreciation turned out to be a positive experience after all, even if it took a little extra communication between the artists.