Glastonbury 2023: Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe discusses festival’s connection to her ordeal









Dual Iranian-British national, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, has spoken about her experience of being incarcerated in Iran at Glastonbury Festival, and her ordeal’s connection to the annual Somerset celebration.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe was speaking as part of a panel discussing women’s rights and Iran in the Left Field tent this afternoon. She was detained in the Middle Eastern country from April 3rd, 2016, as part of a dispute between Britain and Iran until March 16th, 2022.

“The Iranian government would sacrifice their own citizens to feed their own agenda, to the point that they don’t even care about a young mother and her young child,” she said. “I was used as a political pawn for something that predated me. The debt the British government owed the Iranian government was before I was even born.”

During the talk, she reflected on seeing a supportive banner at the festival four years ago, which gave her hope. She said: “While I was in prison I had very little access to the outside world. So I don’t actually know what was happening, I knew there was a campaign going on, but I didn’t exactly know the details or what was happening.”

Adding: “But my parents did take one copy of a very low-quality picture smuggled into Evin (prison), which was a banner from Glastonbury 2019, we’re all going to cry now, that showed Free Nazanin … that shows how far your story can get if people care about you.”

Watch Zaghari-Ratcliffe discuss her ordeal below.