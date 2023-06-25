Glastonbury 2023: Japanese Breakfast pull out









Beloved indie pop outfit Japanese Breakfast have pulled out of this year’s edition of the Glastonbury Festival due to logistical problems.

Set to perform at The Other Stage during the 12:30pm slot, the band had to pull out at the last minute because of various problems related to their hectic travel schedule.

Dropping a statement on Twitter, the band wrote: “Well Glasto… we hustled out of Luxembourg at 9pm, woke for customs at 3am, and again for a 6am ferry, hired an additional driver to floor it for our 12:30 set.”

Despite their best efforts, their Glastonbury plans were derailed by unprecedented delays. They explained: “Due to various travel delays out of our control, we are just not able to make it in time. We are devastated.”

The organisers have replaced Japanese Breakfast‘s performance with a last-minute appearance by Eaves Wilder, who will take the stage at 12:45pm. In addition to Japanese Breakfast’s cancellation, there was another hitch in the schedule.

The Other Stage’s opening act, The Joy, also pulled out of their gig, which was set to start at 11am. They were replaced by Mother Sky.

In the statement posted by Japanese Breakfast, the band also wrote: “I’ve always wanted to play Glastonbury, and we did everything we could to be there. Hopefully, we will be back for another year.”

Check out the thread below.

See more Well Glasto… we hustled out of Luxembourg at 9 pm, woke for customs at 3 am, and again for a 6 am ferry, hired an additional driver to floor it for our 12:30 set and due to various travel delays out of our control we are just not able to make it in time. We are devastated. — Japanese Breakfast (@Jbrekkie) June 25, 2023