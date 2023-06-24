Glastonbury 2023: heat warning issued for the weekend









The weekend is finally here, and the Glastonbury Festival is properly heating up after rousing performances by the likes of Foo Fighters. Unfortunately, actual temperatures around the UK are also going to experience a rise.

Ahead of the major gigs scheduled over the weekend, such as a set by Lizzo, the UK Health and Safety Agency has issued a heat warning as temperatures are expected to go as high as 32°C.

While talking to the PA News Agency (via Independent), Met Office forecaster Marco Petagna said: “Tomorrow (Saturday, June 24th) we’re looking at a North West/South East split across the UK, with Scotland and possibly Northern Ireland seeing some showering bits of rain, but particularly toward the north and west of Scotland by the looks of thing.”

Petagna added: “Certainly, the warmest conditions will be developing across England and Wales, and especially towards the South East, with plenty of sunshine developing after a bit of a grey start… There’s a possibility of a bit of drizzle across western hills, but much of the UK away from the west will be very warm if not hot sunshine during the day.”

According to the weather forecaster, Sunday is also going to be a particularly hot day with temperatures coming close to this year’s hottest day which recorded 32.2°C.

Petagna explained: “Sunday is a bit more of an east/west split developing because we’re going to see a band of showery rain moving in from the west during the day and could turn quite rainy and thundery, particularly across northwestern areas.”

“Ahead of it, particularly across the east and South East of England, another very hot day,” the forecaster added. “Highs in the South East up to 31, possibly even 32°C.”