Lizzo Glastonbury 2023: check out the setlist and timings









After Lizzo‘s iconic performance at Glastonbury 2019, the American singer and songwriter is set to return for this year’s edition of the Glastonbury Festival.

On Saturday, June 24th, Lizzo is going to make her Glastonbury comeback on the widely renowned Pyramid Stage. According to the schedule, her time slot is 7:30 PM to 8:30 PM, coinciding with simultaneous performances by outfits like Manic Street Preacher, Ezra Collective and Måneskin.

Lizzo’s involvement in this year’s iteration of Glastonbury has become a major talking point due to the lack of female headliners. However, according to organiser Emily Eavis, Lizzo isn’t a headliner this time because of scheduling issues.

“Lizzo confirmed way after,” Eavis told Radio 4. “So when people think, ‘Why didn’t you put her there?’ it doesn’t really work like that… It would have been a great idea. Lizzo would have been an amazing headliner, and hopefully, she will headline.”

Previously, Eavis has spoken in detail about the gender disparity in the festival’s lineup selections and the public backlash.

Eavis told Cosmopolitan UK: “I do think it is very loud and shouty out there. It is a bit of a distraction, for sure. Sometimes I say well, are we the BBC or the NHS? We’re not publicly funded.”

She added: “I think everyone knows that we’re trying harder than most, certainly extremely hard to address [the gender balance of acts], and I’ve been very vocal about it. Progress isn’t linear. I’m trying my best, and believe me, it’s a real, passionate subject of mine… I’ve been trying to raise the flag around gender and festivals for a long time, but we can only do so much.”

For Lizzo’s upcoming performance, Setlist.fm complied a potential setlist by ranking her most popular tracks played in solo gigs.

Check out the setlist below.

Lizzo Glastonbury 2023 setlist

‘The Sign’

‘2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)’

‘Soulmate’

‘Phone / Grrrls’

‘Grrrls’

‘Boys’

‘Tempo’

‘Rumors’

‘Scuse Me’

‘Naked’

‘Jerome’

‘Break Up Twice’

‘Doo Wop (That Thing)’ (Lauryn Hill cover)

‘Special’

‘I’m Every Woman’ (Chaka Khan cover)

‘Like a Girl’

‘Birthday Girl / Happy Birthday to You’

‘Everybody’s Gay’

‘Water Me’

‘Cuz I Love You’

‘If You Love Me’

‘Coldplay’

‘Truth Hurts’

‘I Love You Bitch’

‘Good as Hell’

‘Juice’

‘About Damn Time’