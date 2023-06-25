Glastonbury 2023: Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters took train to festival









Ahead of their secret set at Glastonbury Festival 2023, Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters took the train to the Somerset event.

After rumours abounded in the run-up to the festival, Grohl and the band confirmed rumours on Friday that they were indeed the mystery act listed on the Pyramid Stage as The Churnups. This followed a period of intense speculation, where fans were teased with a string of clues pointing to The Chrunups’ real identity.

“You guys fucking knew it was us this whole time. You knew it was us, right?” Grohl playfully asked the audience. “We’re not good at secrets”. Grohl said that it had “been a long time”, with Foo Fighters having previously played at the festival in 1998 and 2017. They were due to headline the 2015 edition, but the frontman broke his leg a few days prior, leading to Florence + the Machine filling in.

It has been revealed that to get to the Pilton site, Grohl and Foo Fighters took a Great Western Rail train from London, where they disembarked at Bath Spa before being ferried to their destination by minibuses.

“Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train,” Great Western Railway tweeted during the day. “You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains,” they added in connection to the band’s imminent secret set.

So far, Dave Grohl has performed at Glastonbury 2023 three times. The first came when Foo Fighters played on Friday. Secondly, Grohl and Johnny Marr joined The Pretenders for their performance on Saturday, with the Foo Fighters leader later joining the day’s headliners Guns N’ Roses for ‘Paradise City’.

Check out the Great Western Railway Tweet below.

See more Even rock royalty knows that there is no better way to travel to Glastonbury than by train! 🤘



You never know who is going to churn up on board our trains!#FooFighters #Glastonbury23 #TheChurnups pic.twitter.com/z6uJxESRFT — GWR (@GWRHelp) June 23, 2023