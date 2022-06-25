Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney brings out Bruce Springsteen during headline set









Paul McCartney pulled off a shock move during his headline set at the 2022 Glastonbury Festival by bringing out Bruce Springsteen. The pair ran through a rousing rendition of Springsteen’s hit ‘Glory Days’ and The Beatles number ‘I Wanna Be Your Man’.

Bruce Springsteen, a legendary figure of the music industry alongside McCartney himself, is a creative who has made the world of rock ‘n’ roll a more poetic place. His odyssey story is similar to millions of others across the world, his life path seemingly changed in an instant after he was infected by the greatest rock missionaries of all time, The Beatles. First hearing The Fab Four was a moment that has stopped plenty of us in our collective tracks, a time that has made many people want to form a band of their own but, for Bruce Springsteen, it turned a kid from Asbury Park into ‘The Boss’.

Springsteen wasn’t born with a guitar in his hand or humming a tune and, in truth, he was never the most musical of kids until The Beatles gave him a creative awakening as a teenager. It was a moment in time which turned him away from the blue-collar route he thought he was destined for. The Boss had the chance to live out his dream when he played live with Paul McCartney once before, but nothing on the scale of a headline Glastonbury show.

See a clip of the moment, below.

Glastonbury 2022: Paul McCartney brings out Bruce Springsteen pic.twitter.com/QbowMWCO8B — Far Out Magazine (@FarOutMag) June 25, 2022

Elsewhere during Macca’s show, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl made a surprise appearance to perform ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Band On The Run’.

Grohl, who has barely been seen in public since the death of his bandmate Taylor Hawkins, joined McCartney to run through a rendition of the classic Beatles song ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ and ‘Band On The Run’. Grohl, who has worshipped The Beatles since his youth, played the guitar and sang along with McCartney on ‘I Saw Her Standing There’ before moving on to a rendition of Wings track ‘Band on the Run’.

The Fab Four have been with Grohl ever since his childhood and continue to soundtrack his life in the same magical way they did when he was young. For most of us, The Beatles have been an omnipresent influence on our lives, and that first moment of indoctrination happened at such a young age that no memory exists, but Grohl remembers it like it was yesterday.

“If it weren’t for The Beatles, I would not be a musician,” Grohl once said. “From a very young age I became fascinated with their songs, and over the years have drowned myself in the depth of their catalogue. Their groove and their swagger. Their grace and their beauty. Their dark and their light. The Beatles seemed to be capable of anything.”

See footage of the performance, below.

DAVE GROHL IS ON STAGE WITH PAUL MCCARTNEY. #GLASTONBURY pic.twitter.com/fwlzKF25Wp — Mark Savage (@mrdiscopop) June 25, 2022