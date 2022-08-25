Girlpool announce break-up









After nearly an entire decade together, American indie rock duo Girlpool announced their intentions to split today.

“After 9 years, we have decided to take a break from Girlpool and go our separate ways as songwriters,” the band wrote in a statement. “This upcoming tour will be our last one — it will be an ode to the past, a celebration for the future, and something we will pour both of our hearts into completely. We are each other’s biggest fans and always encourage each other to stretch and evolve, whether that means it’s alongside one another or not.”

Girlpool was formed in Los Angeles by Harmony Tividad and Avery Tucker in 2013. The duo met as teenagers and quickly put together their debut release, the self-titled Girlpool EP, the following year. It didn’t take long for the band to release their debut full-length album, Before The World Was Big, which came out in 2015.

The band’s music progressed from its underground indie-punk origins and began to incorporate different genres and styles, including folk, electronica, hard rock, and experimental noise. Over the last five years, Girlpool released three albums: 2017’s Powerplant, 2019’s What Chaos Is Imaginary, and 2022’s Forgiveness, the last of which saw the band come full circle by returning to their rough and ragged roots.

The band decided to cancel most of their upcoming tour dates, with just eight shows between September and October making up what could be the final Girlpool shows ever. If you are interested in seeing the group before they officially call it quits, check out the remaining tour dates down below.

Girlpool tour dates:

September

8 – Portland, OR – Wonder Ballroom

9 – Seattle, WA – Crocodile

10 – Vancouver, BC – Fortune Sound Club

22 – New York, NY – Elsewhere

23 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

24 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

October

7 – San Francisco, CA – August Hall

8 – Los Angeles, CA – El Rey