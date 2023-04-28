Girl and Girl sign to Sub Pop and share new single, ‘All I See’









Over the past few years, Australian indie rockers Girl and Girl have built a solid reputation at home by consistently touring. They recently supported Dry Cleaning in their native country and are set to come to the UK for slots at festivals such as Dot to Dot and Wide Awake this spring.

However, the rising stars have just announced that they’ve signed to the illustrious label Sub Pop, sharing a new single, ‘All I See’, in celebration. In a press release, lead vocalist Kai James explained: “Lyrics came last for ‘All I See,’ about three years after the track, and when I finally sat down and wrote them, I was pretty anxious about whether I had them right or not.”

He continued, “A new Miley Cyrus track played on the radio that afternoon, she too, was singing about houses burning down, and I took that as confirmation. So I thanked Miley Cyrus and her great new track ‘Flowers’ and never looked back.”

The result is a track that blends new and old indie rock influences, aided by the multi-generational aspect of the band. The band is joined by James’ aunt, Melissa James, on drums, who has 37 years of experience as a musician. The track is tinged with summery nostalgia and will surely find a place on your playlist as the weather warms up.