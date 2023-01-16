Gina Lollobrigida, Italian cinema icon, dies aged 95









The Italian film star and icon of European cinema, Gina Lollobrigida, has passed away at the age of 95.

Described by many as “the most beautiful woman in the world” during the height of her fame in the 1950s and 1960s, Lollobrigida was known for collaborations with such iconic Hollywood actors as Rock Hudson, Errol Flynn, Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra. Known for her work in romance movies Buona Sera, Mrs. Campbell and Come September, as well as the 1956 horror movie The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Lollobrigida was one of the most celebrated names of 20th-century cinema.

Though her career in the entertainment limelight faded in the 1960s, moving on to succeed in the fields of photography and politics, Lollobrigida’s legacy never waned.

Indeed, although she wasn’t working in the entertainment industry, Lollobrigida’s status allowed her to photograph such names as Paul Newman, Salvador Dalí, Henry Kissinger, David Cassidy, Audrey Hepburn and Ella Fitzgerald, among others. Most significantly, the late actor also managed to obtain an exclusive interview with Fidel Castro, leader of Communist Cuba, in the 1970s.

Taking to Twitter to pay his respects, the Italian filmmaker Giulio Base wrote: “Bye Gina. The last ‘diva’ goes with you”.

Take a look at Base’s tribute, among others, below.

Ciao Gina.

Con te se ne va l’ultima ‘diva’.#GINALOLLOBRIGIDA

r.i.p. pic.twitter.com/bJ1NFQxnPr — Giulio Base (@GiulioBase) January 16, 2023

È morta a 95 anni Gina Lollobrigida. [fonte: ANSA] pic.twitter.com/uyJHDJhg1W — Trash Italiano (@trash_italiano) January 16, 2023