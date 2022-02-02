Gibson announce B.B. King tribute with a new guitar









Gibson is branching out, and now they’re saluting one of the most acclaimed guitar players of all time. B.B. King was a favourite of The Rolling Stones, and enjoyed a second creative wind when 1980s rockers U2 invited him to sing on ‘When Love Comes To Town’.

In tribute, the Gibson Custom Shop has fashioned a guitar in the style of the great blues guitarist, maintaining the aesthetic, timbre and integrity of the American guitar player.

In a statement, they wrote, “For the past 128 years, Gibson—the iconic American instrument brand—has been synonymous with creating and shaping sound across genres of music and generations of players. Today, Gibson Custom Shop is proud to pay tribute to a true guitar hero with the release of B.B. King Lucille Legacy, based on B.B.’s personal and most well-known guitar. It’s not often that a guitar captures the essence of an artist, but the B.B. King Lucille Legacy perfectly matched B.B.’s style and persona. The B.B. King Lucille Legacy has been meticulously crafted for fans to experience worldwide at authorised Gibson dealers.”

Gibson Custom Shop is honouring the B.B. King Lucille Legacy guitar, in their continued efforts to pay tribute to one of the progenitors of blues-rock. Based on the famously named guitars of blues legend B.B. King, the model comes with all the trappings of an electric guitar, capable of going from rhythm to lead in a matter of fret changes.

King died in May 2015, at the age of 89. King’s final release, One Kind Favor, was produced by T Bone Burnett and featured solo Beatle mainstay Jim Keltner on percussion. Dr. John played piano on the album. In 2005, King released B.B. King & Friends: 80, which featured vocal contributions from Van Morrison, and guitar contributions from Cream’s Eric Clapton.

The album, B.B. King & Friends: 80, won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Blues Album at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards on February 8th, 2006. A year prior, Jimmy Page presented the veteran guitar player with the Polar Music Prize. Page called it an “honour” to do so.

See the guitar, below.