Ghostface takes to new heights in 'Scream 6' trailer









A nail-biting and bloody trailer for the upcoming instalment in the beloved Scream horror franchise, Scream 6, has been released. The trailer shows clues that the copycat killer will be a gang and reveals the return of fan favourite Kirby from Scream 4, who was presumed dead.

The highly anticipated slasher sequel is the follow-up to the fifth movie, titled Scream, despite being number five, released last year. The Scream franchise began in 1996 under the direction of horror master Wes Craven. It starred Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, Matthew Lillard, Rose McGowan, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, and Drew Barrymore.

After Craven passed away in 2015, Scream 5 was directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who dedicated the project to the dearly missed director’s memory. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, who also directed the hit horror-comedy Ready or Not, have further directing credits on the upcoming instalment. Another chance for the franchise came with the screenwriter Kevin Williamson who wrote the first, second and fourth films, with Ehren Kruger writing the third. The fifth and sixth movies were written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

The latest addition will star some familiar faces, including Cox and the cast from the previous film. Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Jenna Ortega will be joined by Jayden Panettiere, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori. Unfortunately, franchise star Campbell will not return as iconic and beloved final girl Sidney Prescott due to being unsatisfied with her salary offer despite what she brings to the project.

“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” Campbell told People. “And as a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”

“And in my soul, I just couldn’t do that,” she added. “I couldn’t walk on set feeling that — feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that.” However, there have been talks that Campbell could return for future instalments.

From what the trailer suggests, Scream 6 will centre newbie Barrera to take Prescott’s place. Her backstory of being the secret child of the original Ghostface Billy Loomis, resulting from him cheating on Prescott, is hinted at as the reason the new masked serial killer can’t leave her alone.

The trailer also shows Cox’s Gale Weathers, now the longest-standing Scream character, receiving an eerie phone call from Ghostface, who may have some accomplices, as the trailer shows more than one masked figure attacking a convenience store. The New York City subway and Weathers’ house are also given as settings where the killer strikes.

Scream 6 is set to be released in the United States on Friday, March 10th, 2023. Watch the chilling trailer below.