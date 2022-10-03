Revisiting Neve Campbell’s iconic performance as Sidney Prescott in ‘Scream’









Wes Craven reinvented the horror genre when he released his satirical slasher film Scream in 1996. Inspired by classic slashers such as Halloween and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Scream took a much more self-reflexive approach, mixing genuinely terrifying moments with humour and an awareness of the limitations of the horror genre.

Written by Kevin Williamson, the film demonstrates an awareness of other horror films, for example, using the character of Randy, a horror buff, to explain the typical rules of the genre, formulating his own guide to surviving a scary movie. Furthermore, the characterisation of the killer, known as Ghostface, is the perfect blend of humour and fear. Whilst he terrorises protagonist Sidney Prescott and her friends, he embodies an element of slapstick within his performance, evoking the comedy of Charlie Chaplin as he trips or falls dramatically in his quest to kill. Yet he also kills brutally – no one can forget the gory fate of Drew Barrymore’s Casey Becker in the iconic opening scene.

Whilst the use of meta-horror, hilariously quotable lines and murder scenes that will keep even the most seasoned horror fan on the edge of their seat make Scream fantastic, Neve Campbell’s performance as Sidney is simply unforgettable. Before landing the leading role in Scream, Campbell had starred in The Craft just a few months prior, which left her reluctant to jump into another horror film so soon. Yet, enticed by the prospect of being the main character, she accepted. At just 22 years old, Campbell debuted the character of Sidney Prescott to the world, one that she has continued to portray for over 25 years since.

Sidney becomes the main target of Ghostface’s killing spree, which occurs shortly after the murder of her mother, Maureen. Although she is initially portrayed as an innocent, slightly timid high-schooler carrying the heavy weight of trauma on her shoulders, her interactions with Ghostface prove her to be an incredibly strong and resilient character. In an interview with Pride Source, Campbell described Sidney as “someone who takes over and holds her own and won’t allow life to get away with her.”

Sidney is the final girl in Scream, eventually killing her tormentors in an act of self-defence. Although she is portrayed as tough and defiant, she is still allowed to be vulnerable, considering the emotional effects the events have on her. She is smart and considerate, vowing to survive no matter what it takes. In comparison to many classic horror films, Sidney is never painted as a helpless victim that will be sadistically killed through a voyeuristic lens, nor is she only saved from death by a man. She has become a beacon of hope for many viewers who identify with the character’s unwillingness to let trauma destroy her without also discrediting its impact on her life.

The actress once said that “It’s always surprising to me to have people come up and say, Sidney Prescott, changed my life. She made me feel more confident. She made me less of a victim. She made me take action. You don’t expect that when you make a film like this, especially in this genre.” Yet Campbell couldn’t be happier that her role as the defiant high-schooler has resonated with so many fans over the past 25 years.

Campbell’s performance is made so great by her effortless facial expressions, which go from concern to determination in a matter of seconds. She might be fearing for her life, but she knows that she must do whatever she can to stop Ghostface from any more bloodshed. She channels Sidney’s grief and the desire for justice on her mother’s behalf into an incredible performance as one of the greatest horror protagonists of all time.

After the success of Scream, Campbell starred in the subsequent sequels, including the most recent instalment in the franchise, Scream (2022), the first since Craven died in 2015. Although Campbell has been offered countless roles in other horror films throughout the years, she turned them down, stating, “I was never going to do another horror movie because I already made the best one. Why would I downgrade?”

Watch an iconic clip of Sidney fighting off Ghostface below: