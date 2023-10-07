Ghost Woman share new single, ‘Yoko’









Self-proclaimed death metal band Ghost Woman have unveiled their latest single, ‘Yoko’, which provides a glimpse at their upcoming third album in just 18 months, Hindsight Is 50/50.

The new track features a pulsing, unrelenting guitar line and subtle vocals that seem to declare, “I won’t hurt you, need you, bleed you.” After two and a half minutes of brooding, subdued guitars, the instrumentals give way to a torrent of noise. It overshadows the gloom that preceded it with terror before returning to twangy guitars and a stable beat.

‘Yoko’ marks the second single from Ghostwoman’s forthcoming album, succeeding the softer ‘Alright Alright’. The new record will follow the release of their self-titled debut in the summer of 2022 and their second full-length outing, Anne, If, released earlier this year. The latter made it onto Far Out‘s list of 2023 albums that have flown under the radar.

“We prefer to keep busy,” the band explained, “But we’re lazy too. We still feel like we could be doing a lot more.”

According to songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Evan Uschenko, the new record “finally captures the true nature of the band”.

“The first two albums were never meant to be albums,” he explained, “They are like pages from diaries that have since been burned. With the introduction of Ille van Dessel as co-writer/drummer, the project feels like it has a direction.”

He also stated: “Vocals are not important. We prefer to not be understood. If you’re looking for meaning in these lyrics, might I suggest buying a Lenny Bruce record instead?” If that’s the band’s philosophy, it certainly comes through on their latest single offering, which blends lyrics into gloomy guitars with ease.

Hindsight Is 50/50 is set for release on Friday, November 24th, via Full Time Hobby. Listen to ‘Yoko’ below.