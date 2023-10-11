Ghost confirm they are currently making a film









Ghost frontman and leader Tobias Forge has confirmed that the band is working on a new film which will include footage taken from their two shows at The Forum in Inglewood, California.

However, this upcoming movie will not be a traditional concert film. Forge confirmed in a new interview that the footage will be used for something a little more elaborate which veers away from the norms of the genre.

“We were essentially shooting a film,” he stated. “And we used two nights of crowds as extras…It’s going to be a film with a concert element. So a lot of what you experienced [at the two LA shows] is going to be part of this project.”

Forge added to Metal Hammer: “When I first started putting it together, I was, like, ‘Oh my god, I’m going to faint because there’s so much to think about’. Then it was, like, ‘No, no, just don’t think about it at all.'”

Both of Ghost’s shows at the California venue were device-free experiences, with the use of phones and smartwatches strictly prohibited during the performances.

Upon entering the building, attendees were required to secure their devices in individual Yondr pouches, which were then opened at the conclusion of the event.

“I have never seen a crowd interact the way that they did since I was in a club band,” Forge explained. “They were the best shows I’ve ever done with Ghost, just because I didn’t have to see those fucking mobile phones.”

In other Ghost news, the band recently apologised for a misunderstanding during one of their concerts after the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in Maryland Heights, Missouri, took extensive measures to prevent fans from sporting extensive makeup.

Upon learning of the policy, Ghost responded with disapproval, writing on their social media: “We wish to inform you that we will ALWAYS encourage creative expression, we will NEVER stifle it.”