German group Trigger Cut “humiliated” after post-Brexit rules prevent UK tour

Music

Mon 10th Apr 2023 18.07 BST

German punk band Trigger Cut say they feel “humiliated” after being denied entry to the United Kingdom for their planned seven-date tour due to post-Brexit rules.

Trigger Cut’s guitarist, Ralph Schaarschmidt, shared the news on Facebook: “Months of planning, 1,750km of driving to Calais and back to Stuttgart, van hire costs, paid for expensive customs declarations, ferry ticket – all for nothing. We are sitting in a deep dark hole emotionally right now, this is a nightmare … I think I’ve never felt so degrad[ed], sad and bad as I do today.”

He further explained how the experience has put him off attempting to tour Britain again. Schaarschmidt added: “Despite all the love for music, these bureaucratic, cost-intensive, humiliating conditions are not at all tolerable.”

Since revealing the ordeal, Trigger Cut have received support from The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who posted on Twitter: “UK based bands have faced all sorts of issues with European tour dates – Now artists from the EU are being hit with complex and unfathomable rules that are seeing them turned back – cancelling shows and incurring costs”.

Burgess continued: “Before long, upcoming bands and emerging artists won’t be able to play in Europe due to costs and red tape (look up a ‘carnet’ if you don’t already know what one is) – and nobody from the EU will come to play here, filling our venues, inspiring the audience. Such a sad situation”.

Trigger Cut claim their passports were confiscated in Calais, and they were later asked to show a Border Force officer a “certificate of sponsorship” (COS) from each of the seven venues they were scheduled to perform. However, they didn’t have a COS and instead hoped to enter the UK with a free “permitted paid engagement” (PPE) exemption.

With a PPE exemption, Trigger Cut should have been able to tour for one month in the UK as long as they had formal proof they were receiving payment from a UK-based company and proof of funds to show they can afford the cost of the trip.

Last year, Burgess told Far Out of Brexit’s impact on the music industry: “The reality is what I was expecting. I thought if it was to go through, then it’s going to be a shitstorm, and it is.”

