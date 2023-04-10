German group Trigger Cut “humiliated” after post-Brexit rules prevent UK tour









German punk band Trigger Cut say they feel “humiliated” after being denied entry to the United Kingdom for their planned seven-date tour due to post-Brexit rules.

Trigger Cut’s guitarist, Ralph Schaarschmidt, shared the news on Facebook: “Months of planning, 1,750km of driving to Calais and back to Stuttgart, van hire costs, paid for expensive customs declarations, ferry ticket – all for nothing. We are sitting in a deep dark hole emotionally right now, this is a nightmare … I think I’ve never felt so degrad[ed], sad and bad as I do today.”

He further explained how the experience has put him off attempting to tour Britain again. Schaarschmidt added: “Despite all the love for music, these bureaucratic, cost-intensive, humiliating conditions are not at all tolerable.”

Since revealing the ordeal, Trigger Cut have received support from The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess, who posted on Twitter: “UK based bands have faced all sorts of issues with European tour dates – Now artists from the EU are being hit with complex and unfathomable rules that are seeing them turned back – cancelling shows and incurring costs”.

Burgess continued: “Before long, upcoming bands and emerging artists won’t be able to play in Europe due to costs and red tape (look up a ‘carnet’ if you don’t already know what one is) – and nobody from the EU will come to play here, filling our venues, inspiring the audience. Such a sad situation”.

Trigger Cut claim their passports were confiscated in Calais, and they were later asked to show a Border Force officer a “certificate of sponsorship” (COS) from each of the seven venues they were scheduled to perform. However, they didn’t have a COS and instead hoped to enter the UK with a free “permitted paid engagement” (PPE) exemption.

With a PPE exemption, Trigger Cut should have been able to tour for one month in the UK as long as they had formal proof they were receiving payment from a UK-based company and proof of funds to show they can afford the cost of the trip.

Last year, Burgess told Far Out of Brexit’s impact on the music industry: “The reality is what I was expecting. I thought if it was to go through, then it’s going to be a shitstorm, and it is.”

