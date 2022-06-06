George Michael was making a film when he died









When George Michael passed away on Christmas Day in 2016 aged 53, the star was in the midst of filming his latest heartfelt project.

Michael was editing George Michael Freedom Uncut only a few days before his sad passing, caused by heart and liver disease. Now, the documentary is finally set for release.

The best friend and collaborator of the Wham! star, David Austin, has called the project “Michael’s story as he wanted it to be told.” In short, this means it is an uncompromising look at the highs, lows and art of his career.

The documentary comes with the official synopsis: “Freedom is George Michael’s last and final work. George reflects on a life changing period of his life when he allows us access to his memories, thoughts, unseen footage and photographs never before seen.”

It also stars the likes of Elton John, Liam Gallagher and Nile Rodgers. As John comments: “He was completely authentic as an artist — people felt for him, they felt his struggles.”

Michael was in the midst of editing the mammoth project when he died. Such was his meticulous attention to detail, in his absence the documentary took six years to finish.

George Michael Freedom Uncut looks at his takes on fame, love and grief. Filled with touching accounts by those who knew it closest, it offers an insightful look at the life of one of our greatest pop stars.

You can check out the trailer below.

