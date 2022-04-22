George Harrison's widow, Olivia releasing poetry collection dedicated to former Beatle









Olivia, the widow of former Beatles guitarist, George Harrison, has written a book of poetry in honour of her late husband. The collection is titled Came The Lightening, and it contains 20 original poems that Olivia penned for her husband just after his death in 2001.

In a statement about the book, Olivia explained: “Here on the shore, 20 years later, my message in a bottle has reached dry land. Words about our life, his death but mostly love and our journey to the end.”

Per a statement from publishing house Genesis Publications, the poems explore “the intimacy and emotional connection” of the marriage and “delve into the phenomenon of losing a partner and the passage of time”. Added to the candid sentiment of the poems, is that the book also features a series of images of the couple that have never been seen before in public.

Legendary director Martin Scorsese, the mind behind the George Harrison documentary, Living in the Material World, has written the introduction to the book. He said: “Olivia evokes the most fleeting gestures and instants, plucked from the flow of time and memory and felt through her choice of words and the overall rhythm.”

He continued: “She might have done an oral history or a memoir. Instead, she composed a work of poetic autobiography.” The new collection is scheduled for publication on June 21st. You can pre-order here.

November 29th, last year, marked the 20th anniversary of the late Beatle’s death. To mark the mammoth anniversary, the surviving members of the band, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, paid tribute to their late friend by sharing a pair of short messages on social media.

Harrison passed away owing to complications from lung cancer at the age of 58. Through his official Twitter account, McCartney shared a vintage image of him and Harrison in the studio and said: “Hard to believe that we lost George 20 years ago. I miss my friend so much. Love Paul”.

The typically optimistic Ringo Starr shared a line on his Instagram page, stating: “Peace and love to you George I miss you man. Peace and love Ringo”. He shared a candid photo of the pair smoking cigars at a dinner party.

Listen to ‘My Sweet Lord’ by George Harrison below.

