Ringo Starr extends 2022 North American tour









Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has added more dates to his forthcoming North American tour.

The lengthy run will see the Liverpudlian icon visit every corner of the continent as he and his All-Starr Band dazzle audiences of every walk of life.

For those who are fortunate enough to catch the show, Starr will be joined by a host of other legends for this run. At the minute, his band includes Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men At Work, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter of Average White Band. The tour kicks off on May 27th in Ontario, Canada.

It was initially announced that the tour would be finishing on June 26th. However, plans have now changed markedly. Starr has added 19 new dates, which extends the run to October 20th, with new shows added in Michigan, California, and New Jersey, to name just a few. Get more information and tickets here.

Check out the full list of dates below.

Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band 2022 North American dates:

May 2022

27 – Rama, Casino Rama

28 – Rama, Casino Rama

30 – Canandaigua, CMAC

June 2022

2 – Boston, Wang Theater

3 – Worcester, Hanover Theater

4 – Gilford, Bank of NH Pavilion

6 – New York, Beacon Theatre

7 – New York, Beacon Theatre

8 – New York, Beacon Theatre

10 – Red Bank, Count Basie Theater

11 – Easton, State Theater

12 – Providence, PPAC

14 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric

15 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric

17 – Lenox, Tanglewood

18 – Pittsburgh, PPG Arena

19 – Philadelphia, Metropolitan Theate

21 – Richmond, Virginia Credit Union Live

22 – Atlanta, Cobb Center

24 – St Augustine, The AMP

25 – Hollywood (Florida), Hard Rock

26 – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall

September 2022

23 – Bridgeport Connecticut, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

24 – Atlantic City New Jersey, Hard Rock Etess Arena

26 – Montreal Quebec, Place Bell

27 – Kingston Ontario, Leons Centre

30 – Mount Pleasant Michigan, Soaring Eagle Casino

October 2022

01 – New Buffalo Michigan, Four Winds Casino

02 – Prior Lake Minnesota, Mystic Lake Casino

04 – Winnipeg Minnesota, Canada Life Centre

05 – Saskatoon Saskatchewan, Sasktel Centre

06 – Lethbridge Alberta, Enmax Centre

08 – Abbotsford British Columbia, Abbotsford Centre

09 – Penticton British Columbia, South Okanagon Events Centre

11 – Seattle Washington, Benaroya Hall

12 – Portland Oregon, Arlene Schnitzer Hall

14 – San Jose California, San Jose Civic

15 – Paso Robles California, Vina Robles Amp

16 – Los Angeles California, Greek Theater

19 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional

20 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional

Listen to Ringo Starr ‘Let’s Change The World Below’.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.