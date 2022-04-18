Ringo Starr extends 2022 North American tour

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr has added more dates to his forthcoming North American tour.
The lengthy run will see the Liverpudlian icon visit every corner of the continent as he and his All-Starr Band dazzle audiences of every walk of life.
For those who are fortunate enough to catch the show, Starr will be joined by a host of other legends for this run. At the minute, his band includes Steve Lukather of Toto, Colin Hay of Men At Work, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter of Average White Band. The tour kicks off on May 27th in Ontario, Canada.
It was initially announced that the tour would be finishing on June 26th. However, plans have now changed markedly. Starr has added 19 new dates, which extends the run to October 20th, with new shows added in Michigan, California, and New Jersey, to name just a few. Get more information and tickets here.
Check out the full list of dates below.
Ringo Starr and his All-Star Band 2022 North American dates:
May 2022
- 27 – Rama, Casino Rama
- 28 – Rama, Casino Rama
- 30 – Canandaigua, CMAC
June 2022
- 2 – Boston, Wang Theater
- 3 – Worcester, Hanover Theater
- 4 – Gilford, Bank of NH Pavilion
- 6 – New York, Beacon Theatre
- 7 – New York, Beacon Theatre
- 8 – New York, Beacon Theatre
- 10 – Red Bank, Count Basie Theater
- 11 – Easton, State Theater
- 12 – Providence, PPAC
- 14 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric
- 15 – Baltimore, Modell Lyric
- 17 – Lenox, Tanglewood
- 18 – Pittsburgh, PPG Arena
- 19 – Philadelphia, Metropolitan Theate
- 21 – Richmond, Virginia Credit Union Live
- 22 – Atlanta, Cobb Center
- 24 – St Augustine, The AMP
- 25 – Hollywood (Florida), Hard Rock
- 26 – Clearwater, Ruth Eckerd Hall
September 2022
- 23 – Bridgeport Connecticut, Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
- 24 – Atlantic City New Jersey, Hard Rock Etess Arena
- 26 – Montreal Quebec, Place Bell
- 27 – Kingston Ontario, Leons Centre
- 30 – Mount Pleasant Michigan, Soaring Eagle Casino
October 2022
- 01 – New Buffalo Michigan, Four Winds Casino
- 02 – Prior Lake Minnesota, Mystic Lake Casino
- 04 – Winnipeg Minnesota, Canada Life Centre
- 05 – Saskatoon Saskatchewan, Sasktel Centre
- 06 – Lethbridge Alberta, Enmax Centre
- 08 – Abbotsford British Columbia, Abbotsford Centre
- 09 – Penticton British Columbia, South Okanagon Events Centre
- 11 – Seattle Washington, Benaroya Hall
- 12 – Portland Oregon, Arlene Schnitzer Hall
- 14 – San Jose California, San Jose Civic
- 15 – Paso Robles California, Vina Robles Amp
- 16 – Los Angeles California, Greek Theater
- 19 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional
- 20 – Mexico City Mx, Auditorio Nacional
Listen to Ringo Starr ‘Let’s Change The World Below’.
