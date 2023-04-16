George Clooney names his favourite actor of all time









A Hollywood star and popular heartthrob, George Clooney is one of the most beloved actors in the entertainment industry. Collaborating with some of the greatest filmmakers of all time throughout his 45 years in the industry, including Steven Soderbergh, Alexander Payne, Joel Schumacher, Wes Anderson, the Coen brothers, Terrence Malick, David O. Russell and Jason Reitman, Clooney is a bonafide star of the screen.

Known for playing characters who radiate suave charm, Clooney is a sheer professional known for being one of the most well-liked actors in the industry. Whilst he may have gained critical acclaim for his Oscar-winning performance in Syriana, the actor is better known for appearing in the 2001 film Ocean’s Eleven, which boasted a mighty ensemble cast of Clooney, Brad Pitt, Casey Affleck, Matt Damon and Julia Roberts.

Whilst he remains a contemporary favourite of fans, the actor Clooney has long looked up to is far from being current, possessing a fondness for the Inherit the Wind actor Spencer Tracy.

During an interview with Playboy, from 2000, Clooney stated: “I love Spencer Tracy. Love him. He’s a hero of mine. I heard he never wore makeup, so I’ve never worn makeup, ever. I won’t put it on in any movie. I’m dark-complexioned, so I can get away with it. I cut my own hair. It’s sort of still being scrappy. It makes you feel like a guy still. I still can take my motorcycle apart and put it back together again. It keeps you feeling like you’re still a guy”.

A major star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Tracy starred in such movies as Judgment at Nuremberg, Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and Bad Day at Black Rock. Throughout his time in the industry he claimed two Academy Awards, once in 1938 for his performance in Captains Courageous, before winning for the second time one year later, claiming an award for ‘Best Leading Actor’ for Boys Town.

Whilst Tracy might be his favourite actor, the star doesn’t feature in Clooney’s favourite movie, with the Ocean’s Eleven star opting for the 1976 film Network. “I have to say, I think Network is. Network is one of my favourite films of all time,” he stated, adding: “I think Paddy Chayefsky was a genius, I think what he wrote about in 1976 at the time was just a comedy, and everything he wrote about came true. I like that movie, I think that might be my favourite”.

Starring the likes of Faye Dunaway, Peter Finch, Robert Duvall and Ned Beatty, the film became an instant cinematic sensation upon its release, sweeping the acting awards at the Oscars, with Finch, Dunaway and Beatrice Straight each walking away with trophies.

Check out the trailer for the four-time Oscar-winning movie Network, below.