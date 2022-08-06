Gently Tender share new single ‘True Colours (Sometime I’ll Get Through)’









Gently Tender, the band comprised of ex-Palma Violets members Will Doyle, Sam Fryer and Peter Mayhew, The Big Moon’s Celia Archer and additional guitarist Adam Brown, have released a new single entitled, ‘True Colours (Sometime I’ll Get Through)’.

The band had been on hiatus since 2019 but returned earlier this year. The new track is the fourth to be released from their forthcoming debut album, Take Hold Of Your Promise!, and joins ‘Love All The Population’, ‘Dead Is Dead’ and ‘Sunlight In Motion’ in the public stratosphere.

Sam Fryer said, “‘True Colours’ is a song that on the surface seems like a conversation between two people in a relationship. It’s actually based on a conversation between myself and unwanted emotions – like feelings of anxiety and depression. This is a regular theme on the record – on this song I’m studying and welcoming thoughts as if they are a long-lost friend.”

He added, “Showing interest in the feelings and showing them I’m willing to be patient with them. Once you welcome them in, they’re less of a threat. This is how I’ve learned to deal with these feelings that I have every day. Acceptance/invitation and patience is the key, and this song is about that.”

Take Hold Of Your Promise! is scheduled to be released on August 26th. It was produced by Matthew E. White at the legendary Rockfield Studios after the initial recording had been completed at Spacebomb in Richmond, Virginia. So Young Records will be releasing the record.

Gently Tender have also announced a headline show on November 14th at London Omeara, as well as a number of in-store performances to promote their forthcoming debut release. They are also set to open the nights of The Big Moon’s upcoming tour of the UK, which is taking place in support of their second full-length record, Walking Like We Do.