The Big Moon discuss upcoming album: "So many things have changed for everyone"









Following the release of ‘Wide Eyes’, the first single from their upcoming third album Here Is Everything, London rockers The Big Moon have discussed their return and what to expect from their new opus.

Sitting down with the NME, the band revealed that they wrote the album over the past two years, and that it captures a period of drastic change for the band’s principal songwriter, Juliette Jackson, and the world at large. Their last record came in the form of 2020’s Walking Like We Do, and since then, Jackson has become a mother for the first time.

“I feel like so many things have changed for everyone,” Jackson told the publication “Collectively, there’s been a pandemic and everyone’s reeling from that. No one has closure or guidance or knows what to do. And also personally, I’ve been through a massive change in my life and become a mum.”

The album draws heavily on both aspects of change and documents Jackson’s journey as she navigated pregnancy. Interestingly, most of the album’s tracks were written prior to giving birth, with four, including ‘Wide Eyes’, penned six months after she gave birth to her son.

“So much of the album I wrote while I was pregnant and basically just wondering what the hell this was going to be like,” the frontwoman said. “When I listen to it now, I can hear myself saying all these things and having all these anxieties. Those songs are a bit more floaty and just thinking about things and the songs I wrote after are more like the reality of extreme highs and extreme lows and the whole hormonal madness.”

The emotional ‘Wide Eyes’ was written during a period when Jackson was struggling to write. “I was a mess but I also felt this new kind of happiness that I’ve never felt before,” she explained. “I felt like I just needed to write about it.”

Jackson collaborated with songwriter Jessica Winter for the track, and together they turned her original ideas into “a snapshot of insane, blissed-out, hormonal joy”. She expressed, “I was just having absolutely huge feelings and I needed to write a huge song about it.”

Here Is Everything drops on October 14th via Fiction Records. Pre-order it here.

